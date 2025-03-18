BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks edged higher on Tuesday, with an upcoming German vote on historic debt reforms and Ukraine peace talks in focus.The German parliament vote seeks to exempt defense spending from debt limits and create a 500-billion-euro infrastructure plan fund.U.S. President Donald Trump will talk to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later in the session and discuss ending the war in Ukraine.Traders also eye messages from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to be delivered later today during GTC 2025, or the GPU Technology Conference 2025, under way in California.The focus will be on artificial intelligence, robotics and other advanced technologies.The pan European STOXX 600 rose half a percent to 553.90 after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session.The German DAX rallied a little over 1 percent on optimism about the country's fiscal reset plan.France's CAC 40 gained half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent.Trustpilot Group shares jumped 14 percent. The Danish consumer business operating a review website has topped up its share buyback program with another 20 million pounds.Likewise, food delivery giant Deliveroo added 1.3 percent after announcing an extension of its share buyback program.Fresnillo advanced 1.5 percent as gold prices surged to a new record high above $3,000 per ounce.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX