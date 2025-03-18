WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil extended gains for a third straight session on Tuesday as escalating tensions in the Middle East as well as optimism surrounding China's plan to boost consumption outweighed concerns about a potential global glut.Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 1.1 percent to $71.88 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were up 1.3 percent at $68.23.Israel has launched a wave of air attacks across the Gaza Strip, breaking ceasefire and reigniting hostilities after stalled hostage negotiations.The air raids in the early hours of Tuesday killed more than 320 people, including many women and children.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the attacks due to a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire and secure the release of remaining captives taken by Hamas in October 2023. The White House has voiced its support for Israel's actions.Hamas warned that Israel had breached the ceasefire and put the fate of the captives still held in jeopardy.Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump will talk to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later in the session and discuss ending the war in Ukraine.Investors were also reacting to optimistic signals in the world's two biggest crude consumers, with China unveiling a 30-point plan to boost consumer spending and U.S. retail sales rebounding marginally in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX