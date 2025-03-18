Company veteran Lanika Mamac to lead new division, driving innovation in secure, compliant, and transparent government communications

Smarsh®, the global leader in communications data and intelligence, today announced the launch of its dedicated Public Sector Division to address the escalating need for secure, compliant communication solutions among government agencies. Lanika Mamac, a tenured Smarsh executive who was pivotal in expanding the company's public sector footprint, has been promoted to General Manager to lead the new division.

With nearly 1,000 government agencies already relying on Smarsh to ensure compliance and transparency, this strategic expansion strengthens the company's commitment to public sector organizations. As the market leader in Digital Communications Governance and Archiving, Smarsh's domain expertise in highly regulated industries, including serving 90% of the leading financial institutions, will help scale its support and offerings for the public sector.

Addressing the Rising Cybersecurity Threats in Government

The rise of cyber threats has necessitated the use of secure communication methods among government personnel. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently emphasized the use of encrypted mobile apps, such as WhatsApp and Signal, for government communications to deter foreign espionage.Smarsh Capture Mobile facilitates the secure and seamless capture of these communications for compliance and oversight-without compromising user experience.

"Smarsh is ready to build on momentum within the public sector and lead the transformation of government communications," said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO at Smarsh. "Lanika Mamac's leadership has been key to our success over the last decade, and I'm confident she'll continue driving exceptional value for our customers. With her track record of delivering measurable outcomes, Lanika is the ideal leader to scale our solutions and help government agencies achieve greater transparency, efficiency, and security."

Increasing Government Transparency and Accountability with Modern Records Management

Heightened public interest in government proceedings has accelerated the need for modern technology that can effectively collect and retain information in compliance with The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and state open records laws, commonly known as Sunshine Laws. Smarsh meets this need by providing seamless capture of over 100 communication channels, empowering agencies to communicate with confidence on the channels they prefer. With Smarsh Professional Archive, agencies can easily capture information, conduct comprehensive real-time searches, and respond to public records requests within minutes.

"Smarsh allows ODVA to ensure text message information is easily accessible, searchable, and exportable to fulfill Public Information Requests," said Craig Baldwin, Senior Systems Administrator at the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs. "With seamless setup and reliable data capture, Smarsh provides us with the confidence that all communications are securely stored and ready when needed-ultimately, allowing us to save time and better serve our constituents."

Proven Leadership in Scaling Public Sector Solutions

With its dedicated Public Sector Division, Smarsh is doubling down on its mission to help government agencies adapt, modernize, and stay ahead of evolving compliance and cybersecurity challenges-empowering them to communicate with confidence in the digital age.

"With a decade of experience understanding the unique needs of our customers, I have seen first-hand the transformative power of modernizing public records systems and communications technology," said Lanika Mamac, General Manager, Public Sector at Smarsh. "Smarsh's leadership in communications archiving and governance solutions positions us to drive unparalleled security, transparency, and efficiency across all levels of government."

Join Smarsh at Homeland Security Week from March 25-26 in Arlington, VA or explore our solutions online at www.smarsh.com/solutions/industries/government.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in all of their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become losses, fines, or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, leading brokerage firms, insurers, registered investment advisors and U.S. federal, state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com or follow Smarsh on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318490510/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Sarah Tatone, VP Communications Brand, Smarsh

sarah.tatone@smarsh.com

971-409-2061