Tenneco: 2024 Mahindra Thar ROXX, Features Monroe OE Solutions Dampers with Next-Generation Rebound Stop Technology

NORTHVILLE, Mich., March 18, 2025(AHRS), which minimizes suspension rebound topping energy and noise during offroad driving and in other extreme environments.

The new Thar ROXX, unveiled in Kochi on 15th August 2024, offers an unmatched blend of sophistication, performance, presence, safety, and technology. Positioned as "'THE' SUV," the five-door model is a fully capable on- and off-road SUV that comfortably seats five. With its All-New M_GLYDE Platform, it is engineered for a smooth ride and precise handling, ensuring class-leading dynamics on and off the road. To ensure exceptional ride and handling performance in all driving conditions, Mahindra and Mahindra selected Monroe OE Solutions double-tube dampers featuring the next-generation Ride Refine AHRS, a highly tunable secondary valve that works in concert with each damper's main valve to absorb peak loads during high-energy bumps and when encountering deep potholes. This unique capability ensures optimal energy absorption to decrease body control without compromising passenger comfort.

"Ride Refine AHRS technology delivers premium damping performance and an exceptionally broad tuning range," said Hal Zimmermann, Vice President and General Manager, Monroe Ride Solutions. "Our growing portfolio of Ride Refine secondary valve systems opens the door to a vast new range of ride tuning and performance capabilities available through conventional passive dampers."

The new Ride Refine AHRS features an innovative pressure tube and a proprietary high strength sealing ring that provide a smooth and progressive transition to hydraulic rebound stop activation. The system allows OEMs to deliver a comfortable ride in all vehicles, but especially in SUVs.

Each OE Solutions damper on the Thar ROXX also features the Monroe MTV CL piston valve, providing digressive damping characteristics for enhanced handling performance, and the Ride Refine RC1 valve, which applies frequency dependent damping to smooth out high-frequency wheel motions.

For more information on our Monroe Ride Solutions technologies, visit: MonroeRidesolutions.com

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.comto learn more.

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise. Learn more about Mahindra on www.mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise / For updates subscribe to https://www.mahindra.com/news-room

CONTACT:

Simonetta Esposito

Global Communications

Tenneco

Sesposito@driv.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c38e1df-8eb6-4d9e-9a2c-83380d5fb6bf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e15ea3b-9dda-4b5c-a156-3c96bfef0beb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82c5d735-52c5-4159-8eb6-c251cd12efeb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38d44de8-06a2-4b7b-a647-35bb5f5e4f36