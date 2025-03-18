BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - XPeng Inc. (XPEV) announced Loss for fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at -RMB1.330 billion, or -RMB1.40 per share. This compares with -RMB1.348 billion, or -RMB1.51 per share, last year.Excluding items, XPeng Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -RMB1.391 billion or -RMB1.47 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -RMB1.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 23.4% to RMB16.105 billion from RMB13.050 billion last year.XPeng Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -RMB1.330 Bln. vs. -RMB1.348 Bln. last year. -EPS: -RMB1.40 vs. -RMB1.51 last year. -Revenue: RMB16.105 Bln vs. RMB13.050 Bln last year.Q1 25 Revenue Guidance: RMB 15.00 Bln - RMB 15.70 Bln.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX