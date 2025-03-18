Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.03.2025
Dow Jones News
18.03.2025 12:15 Uhr
Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc (USIC LN) 
Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
18-March-2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.5684 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2952768 
CODE: USIC LN 
ISIN: LU1285959885 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      LU1285959885 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      USIC LN 
Sequence No.:  379433 
EQS News ID:  2102348 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
