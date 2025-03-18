JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israeli air strikes across the Palestinian enclave overnight resulted in mass casualties.Reports quoting Hamas-run health ministry say more than 400 people were killed and hundreds of others injured in the first major Israeli air strikes on Gaza since the ceasefire came into force on January 19.The Israeli Prime Minister's office said its forces will 'act against Hamas with increasing military strength' over Hamas' repeated refusal to release the remaining Israeli hostages, and rejecting proposals to extend the ceasefire.Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein said at a news conference that the ceasefire was agreed for a 42-day period, which ended two-and-a-half weeks ago.The Israeli hostages' families accused the government of opting to 'give up' hostages in Gaza by launching the fresh wave of attacks.Late last month Israel released more than 600 Palestinian prisoners after it received the bodies of four Israelis who were held hostages by Hamas in Gaza.Israel says 59 more hostages remain in Hamas custody, dead or alive.The renewed attacks come at a time Israeli blockade continues to hamper UN relief efforts in the war-torn Gaza. The World Food Program reported that aid crossing closures have led to a surge in prices.It has now been more than two weeks since Israeli authorities closed all crossings into Gaza.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX