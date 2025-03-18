BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The euro rose to more than a 5-month high of 1.0955 against the U.S. dollar, a 4-day high of 0.8429 against the pound and nearly a 2-month high of 164.19 against the yen, from early lows of 1.0904, 0.8406 and 162.99, respectively.Against the Swiss franc, the euro edged up to 0.9638 from an early low of 0.9611.If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.13 against the greenback, 0.85 against the pound, 166.00 against the yen and 0.97 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX