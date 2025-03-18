BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 17 March 2025 were:

213.69p Capital only

214.51p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 22,500 Ordinary shares on 17th March 2025, the Company has 68,309,484 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,051,821 shares which are held in Treasury.