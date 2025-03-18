Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

18th March 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 17th March 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

17th March 2025 48.66p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 48.54p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

18thMarch 2025