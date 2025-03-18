Ankle & Foot Centers of America Offers Advanced Treatment Options for Fungal Toenail Infections

Early intervention plays a critical role in preventing further infections, nail damage, and potential complications.

Toenail fungus is one of the rare medical conditions that simultaneously sounds unpleasant but also unserious. For that reason, Ankle & Foot Centers of America cautions that the condition can cause painful complications that may require advanced treatments that its expert podiatrists can provide.

Fungal toenail infections, also known as onychomycosis , are common, affecting nearly 10 percent of the U.S. population, and one in two people age 70 or older. The often-overlooked health issue can spread easily and cause thickened, discolored, and brittle nails. If left untreated, it can become increasingly painful, with symptoms including swelling or bleeding around the nail.

Despite its prevalence, many people avoid seeking medical care and instead treat symptoms with over-the-counter remedies, which are ineffective in the long term.

"We recognize fungal toenail infections can be a source of embarrassment, but they also can be a persistent, frustrating and painful condition," said Dr. Joseph Giovinco, DPM, FACFAS, founder and CEO of Ankle & Foot Centers of America. "Our goal is to educate patients about the advanced treatment options available, because early intervention can prevent further infection, nail damage, and potential complications."

Ankle & Foot Centers of America offers a comprehensive approach to treating fungal nail infections, ensuring patients receive the best possible care. This includes:

State-of-the-art antifungal laser therapy - A non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment that targets fungal infections effectively, with no downtime required. This innovative and highly effective treatment uses targeted light energy to penetrate the nail and nail bed to kill the fungus without harming surrounding tissue.

Prescription-strength topical and oral antifungal medications - Significantly more effective than over-the-counter remedies, these treatments are tailored to meet the individual needs of each patient. Ankle & Foot Center of America's experienced team of podiatrists partner with patients to create a personalized plan to address the cause of the infection and promote long-term healing.

Preventive education - Ankle & Foot Center of America helps patients avoid recurrence of onychomycosis with comprehensive guidance on proper foot hygiene and footwear choices that reduce the risk of reinfection.

People with diabetes, compromised immune systems, or chronic foot conditions are at a higher risk of developing fungal toenail infections, as are athletes and people who use communal areas like locker rooms and swimming pools. Ankle & Foot Centers of America recommends those higher-risk individuals monitor the condition of their feet and see a podiatrist if they have questions or concerns.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America also offers tips for preventing the onset of fungal toenail infections: Keep the feet clean and dry, wear breathable shoes and moisture-wicking socks, avoid walking barefoot in public places, and regularly disinfect nail clippers and footwear.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America aims to provide medical professionals with the knowledge and resources necessary for effectively recommending solutions to support patients and encourage patients dealing with fungal toenails to schedule an evaluation to discuss treatment options.

