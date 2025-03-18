Optimal Dynamics: Halvor Lines Accelerates Efficiency With Data-Driven Approach to Freight Operations

Partnership with Optimal Dynamics automates freight decisions throughout complex, enterprise network

Halvor Lines , a family-run trucking company with over 56 years of experience in transportation and logistics, is taking a data-driven leap forward by partnering with Optimal Dynamics to automate and optimize freight decisions. Known for its unwavering commitment to customer and driver satisfaction, Halvor Lines is a Best Fleets to Drive For Hall of Fame member and a TCA Elite Fleet certified carrier. With operations spanning 49 states and Canada, Halvor Lines is committed to investing in technology to enhance efficiency, improve utilization, and boost revenue.

Driving Efficiency in a Challenging Market

As freight market conditions remain challenging - marked by falling rates, rising costs, and persistent uncertainty - Halvor Lines sought a way to drive efficiency and maximize profitability through new technology.

"We found that the market wasn't going to give us what we needed. We decided to actively source new ways of operating to produce our desired results," said Carl Svendsen, Chief Strategy Officer at Halvor Lines.

With four distinct business units - dry van, reefer, flatbed, and deck van - Halvor Lines needed a solution capable of automating complex load acceptance and dispatch decisions at scale. A rigorous Proof-of-Value process with Optimal Dynamics demonstrated the potential for significant efficiency, utilization, and revenue gains.

"We had the proof we needed to see that this technology was a game changer - and that every day we waited meant dollars wasted," Svendsen added.

A Phased Approach to AI-Driven Change

Successful enterprise technology implementations demand a structured rollout and a strategic approach to change management. To ensure seamless adoption, Halvor Lines is working closely with Optimal Dynamics to align executive and division-level leadership, provide comprehensive end-user training, and maintain data quality assurance. A key part of this strategy is identifying internal champions who help drive engagement and reinforce best practices.

Just weeks after go-live, the team had significantly scaled adoption, with users leveraging the platform's recommendations to optimize decision-making in alignment with the company's network capacity, efficiency goals, and operational constraints. Strong early momentum reflects not only the power of Optimal Dynamics' technology, but also Halvor Lines' commitment to innovation, proactive leadership, and structured change management.

A True Partnership for Long-Term Success

"Implementing transformational change in a complex network like Halvor Lines requires more than just technology - it takes a true partnership," said Daniel Powell, CEO of Optimal Dynamics. "From leadership alignment to change management and training, our teams are working hand-in-hand to ensure long-term success. We are excited to see Halvor Lines quickly achieving results, and we look forward to driving sustained value together."

By embracing decision automation, Halvor Lines is reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking, data-driven carrier - delivering lasting benefits for its drivers, customers, and business operations.

About Halvor Lines

Halvor Lines is a full truckload motor carrier offering dry van, refrigerated, flatbed, specialized, and logistics services. The company was founded in 1968, and currently operates more than 700 power units and more than 1,850 trailers. Halvor Lines integrates modern technology and late-model transportation equipment with a great workforce - all the while, winning award after award for safety, eco-friendly operations, and service. Halvor operates facilities in Superior, WI; South Bend, Indiana; Rosemount, Minnesota, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, and Clearwater, Minnesota.

About Optimal Dynamics

Optimal Dynamics is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art decision intelligence solutions to the transportation industry. The byproduct of 40 years of R&D at Princeton University, the company leverages its proprietary decision intelligence engine to deliver a comprehensive operating system to automate and optimize strategic and operational decisions for truckload operators. Optimal Dynamics is headquartered in New York City and is backed by marquee investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, The Westly Group and Activate Capital. Learn more at www.optimaldynamics.com .

