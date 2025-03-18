Sylvan, Inc.: E-3 Tech, LLC Acquires Sylvan Inc

Sylvan Inc. (https://www.sylvan-inc.com), a premier multi-trade construction company serving some of the fastest-growing industries in North America, today announced its acquisition by E-3 Tech, LLC https://www.e-3.tech, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) https://a16z.com, Blue Point Capital https://www.bluepointcapital.com, and Management. This strategic partnership is poised to accelerate Sylvan's growth and expand its sophisticated multi-trade capabilities, enabling it to lead the market in technology-driven construction solutions.

Sylvan brings deep expertise in delivering large-scale, highly complex projects across data centers, energy, automotive, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas sectors. By joining forces with E-3 Tech, Sylvan will gain access to cutting-edge "built-tech" innovations while pursuing a programmatic acquisition strategy to broaden service o?erings and geographic presence.

"We are delighted to invest in a management team that has demonstrated excellent growth supporting highly sophisticated customers on mission critical projects," says Rudy Adolf, Founder and CEO of E-3 Tech, LLC. "Sylvan is well positioned to benefit from strategic re-shoring and supply chain resiliency initiatives and support the strong demand for AI data centers and energy infrastructure projects. Sylvan will be an ideal partner for many smaller and medium sized companies in the MEP space."

"Partnering with respected industry leaders with deep expertise creates a tremendous opportunity deepening our relationships with highly sophisticated clients," says Rob Metz, CEO of Sylvan Inc. "Technology is changing every aspect of our industry and creates excellent opportunities for growth. Our clients, partners and employees will benefit from this next chapter in our journey."

"We believe that there is a tremendous opportunity to deploy leading built-tech industry solutions at Sylvan," continues Metz. "Built Tech, including AI, VR, AR, BIM, drones, and wearables are revolutionizing the way critical large-scale projects are implemented. We are excited to work with our new partners deploying these leading-edge capabilities."

Current management team and investors Blue Point Capital will continue as shareholders in Sylvan Inc. Rob Metz will continue as CEO and Rudy Adolf will be appointed as non-executive Chairman of the holding company.

About Sylvan Inc.

Sylvan, Inc. is a versatile construction company powering North American industries through a wide range of multi-trade capabilities. With expertise in data centers, energy, automotive, higher education, government, and oil & gas sectors, Sylvan provides advanced services from planning to execution and ongoing maintenance. By combining innovation, expertise, and a commitment to safety and quality, Sylvan is dedicated to driving success for its clients and partners. For more information, visit www.sylvan-inc.com.

About E-3 Tech, LLC

E-3 Tech, LLC is a private company that partners with entrepreneurial management teams to drive growth, innovation, and long-term value creation through deployment of leading-edge technologies accelerated by programmatic M&A. E3T leverages its extensive network, operational expertise, and capital resources to develop and support successful platforms in high-growth industries. By prioritizing collaboration and strategic vision, E-3 Tech empowers entrepreneurial companies to reach new heights and deliver sustainable success. www.e-3.tech

Media Contacts

Sylvan Inc.: Chelsea Carter, 586-850-0278, ccarter@sylvan-inc.com

E-3 Tech, LLC: Kristen Tugwell, 410-830-0947, kristen@e-3.tech

