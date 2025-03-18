Telestream LLC: Ingest, Enhance, Deliver - Telestream Vantage Innovations Enable Bold Transformations at Scale

Vantage transforms media workflows from ingest to playout with unmatched speed, intelligence and precision - AI-generated metadata, native file QC, next-gen ingest/playout performance, iconik integration, and GRID transcoding.

Telestream , a global leader in media workflow technologies, introduced key innovations and additions to its flagship Vantage platform. The breadth and depth of the new Vantage capabilities reinforce Telestream's position as the industry gold standard for workflow orchestration, transcoding, and media processing for file-based, streaming, and live workflows. This significant update includes enhancements to compliance, quality control, MAM, and archive workflows; next-generation ingest, media processing, and playout servers, and advanced AI and cloud-native developments, bringing speed, intelligence, and flexibility to the media operation.

"As new business opportunities emerge, and economic pressures intensify, customers are increasingly driven to expand their content operations, adopt new standards and formats like IP and UHD, and find efficiencies in the cloud. While these transitions move them forward, they do so with new challenges in terms of complexity, cost management, and operational scalability," states Benjamin Desbois, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, Telestream. "Vantage empowers customers to strategically navigate these challenges with a flexible platform that optimizes both infrastructure and workflows-on-premise, hybrid, and in the cloud-to achieve maximum performance, scalability, cost-efficiency, and monetization."

Vantage Moves and Monetizes Content More Efficiently

Vantage simplifies complex media workflows for broadcast, post, sports, and corporate, through smart automation and seamless integrations. New high-impact workflow updates include:

Streamlined QC Workflows On-premise, Hybrid, & Cloud: Qualify Action QC supports on-premise, hybrid and cloud deployments. It seamlessly integrates the capabilities of both Aurora and Vidchecker to enable the full range of quality, compliance and integrity capabilities as a single Vantage action.

Intelligent Automation for Captions/Subtitles, Metadata, and Content Summaries: New AI capabilities automate high-quality speech-to-text for rapid, professional quality captioning and subtitle workflows. Vantage also automates time-based metadata and summary extracts which add significant value to any content search and retrieve.

Tighter integration between Vantage and DIVA: New integration between DIVA and Vantage streamlines archive and discovery processes. Create and act on DIVA archive objects through Vantage workflows. Additional features will support content scalability and media orchestration excellence.

Leverage Cost-Efficient, Modern MAMs: Seamless integration between Vantage and powerful next-generation cloud-centric MAM solutions like iconik enables customers to bring the latest MAM functionality to their content repository, enhancing accessibility, collaboration, and monetization.

Vantage Speed, Quality, and Performance at Scale from Ingest to Playout

Vantage innovations set new benchmarks for ingest, media processing and playout. Technology advancements and additions include:

Advanced GRID processing: Split complex transcodes across Vantage nodes, enabling outputs to be processed up to 1/n the time. Faster task completion reduces time-to-delivery while simultaneously boosting operational capacity.

Next-generation Lightspeed Live Servers for Capture: The new Lightspeed Live Servers for Capture double the recording capacity of previous models within the same 1RU configuration. New support for UHD formats and higher frame rates that were previously not possible. Local RAID storage is now expandable up to 30TB-a significant upgrade from the prior 7TB limit. Configuration options include SDI (3G/12G) and ST2110 (10/25G SR/LR). Comes standard with 2x800GB NVMe SSDs in RAID1 for OS.

Higher performance Vantage Lightspeed Servers: The latest Vantage Lightspeed Servers deliver up to a 30% performance boost in media processing over the previous generation. Standard features include dual 800GB NVMe SSDs in RAID1 for the OS and dual 1.92TB SSDs for media storage-in a compact 1RU form factor.

NEW! Lightspeed Live Servers for Play:(Coming June 2025) Purpose-built for live production, these new servers support SDI (3G/12G) and ST2110 (10/25G, SR/LR), offering configurations of up to 8 channels in HD and 4 channels in UHD in a 1RU form factor. Feature highlights include playout of any format back to back, AMP protocol support for std control, customizable APIs for advanced integration and a 15TB-30TB SSD storage range.

