Exalate Reports 70% Jump in AI-Assisted Integration Success Rates

Exalate, a leader in integration technology, announced a major leap in AI-driven integrations. Acceptance rates for AI Assist, its intelligent integration configuration tool, have surged 70% since launch, enabling businesses to implement system integrations faster and with fewer manual corrections, making complex integrations accessible to users regardless of technical expertise.

The improved acceptance rates-a key performance indicator for AI-generated code-directly translate to significant cost savings and faster time-to-value for organizations connecting critical business systems.

"What we're seeing isn't just a technical improvement-it's fundamentally changing who can build complex integrations and how quickly teams benefit from connected systems," said Francis Martens, CEO at Exalate. "By significantly improving acceptance rates, AI Assist is removing integration roadblocks and helping people-whether they're technical experts or not-see immediate value through faster implementation and lower technical overhead. But this is just the beginning-our ultimate goal is to solve the integration challenge once and for all, making it as simple as pressing a button to get two systems working together exactly as needed."

Business Impact of Higher Acceptance Rates

For enterprises implementing system integrations, Exalate's improved AI capabilities deliver three immediate benefits:

50% Reduction in Implementation Time - Integrations now require half the setup time compared to traditional approaches.

85% Decrease in Script Errors - Fewer failed integration attempts mean less troubleshooting and faster deployment.

Democratized Integration Capabilities - Technical barriers have been lowered, enabling business teams to implement solutions without specialized coding knowledge.

Exalate's internal analysis showed that 30% of rejected scripts were technically correct but declined because users provided unclear prompts. This finding led to improvements in AI Assist's ability to interpret user intent and generate more accurate scripts.

Key Advancements Powering AI Assist's Performance

By reversing the logic, AI Assist now asks guiding questions instead of simply generating scripts, helping users refine intent for greater accuracy and usability. This shift has significantly improved acceptance rates and made integration more accessible to a broader range of users.

Two major innovations have contributed to AI Assist's enhanced performance:

Snippet Database - A curated collection of predefined code snippets that AI Assist leverages to generate more accurate sync scripts, resulting in fewer failed integration attempts

Improved Retrieval Algorithm - A reworked algorithm that has reduced script generation time by nearly 50%, allowing users to implement integrations in half the time previously required

A key factor behind these improvements is the deep expertise and hands-on refinement provided by Exalate's team and solution engineers. Their continuous work in reviewing, curating, and optimizing AI-generated scripts has been instrumental in increasing accuracy and ensuring AI Assist aligns with real-world integration needs.

"Integration has historically been the domain of specialists and developers, creating bottlenecks for business transformation," explained Francis Martens. "With this breakthrough in acceptance rates, we're removing those bottlenecks and enabling enterprises to connect their systems at the speed business demands-not at the pace their technical resources allow. These advancements wouldn't be possible without the dedication of our team, whose expertise has played a crucial role in refining AI Assist and delivering real value to our users."

What's Next For AI In Integrations

The next version of AI Assist, launching in March 2025, will introduce proactive prompts to clarify vague user requests, further refining accuracy and efficiency.

Looking further ahead, the company is developing the AI Orchestrator, a unified interface that will bring together all of Exalate's AI tools, including AI Assist and Aida (Exalate's AI-powered documentation assistant).

"The future of integration is about accessibility," said Francis Martens. "With AI Assist and our upcoming AI innovations, we're fundamentally changing who can build and maintain business integrations."

Commitment to Privacy and Data Security

Exalate developed AI Assist with enterprise-grade security at its core, adhering to ISO 27001 standards with full data anonymization to ensure customer privacy.

About Exalate

Exalate delivers flexible, secure, and scalable integration solutions, enabling seamless connections between systems across enterprises. Its script-based approach offers unparalleled customization while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance.

