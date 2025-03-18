The finals were hard-fought, and included the participation of three foreigners who had won the European Qualifier, Asian Qualifier, and Foreigners Online Qualifier.

On March 9, 2025, the finals of the Japanese Culinary Arts Award (JCAA) 2024-2025 were held at the Kyoto Culinary Art College, and Mr. Takuya Fujii of the Kyoto Culinary Art College took top place.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250313510455/en/

Awards Ceremony

Three foreigners, Cristina Elena Muñoz Fernández (Spain), winner of the European Qualifier, Le Minh Tien (Vietnam), winner of the Asian Qualifier, and Jorge Ramos (Mexico), winner of the Foreigners Online Qualifier, also fought it out at the finals venue.

Unfortunately, none of them won, but we want to show our respect to their hard efforts.

The Japanese Culinary Arts Award 2024-2025

https://culinary-academy.jp/jpn/compe/en/index.html

This championship celebrates the passion and skill in Japanese cuisine of chefs from around the world. This year's theme was "Making Your Local Japanese Cuisine: Valuing Ingredients," and from a total of 151 applicants (102 from Japan and 49 from 15 countries/regions overseas), the 13 chefs who made it through the preliminary rounds went on to compete in the finals in Kyoto, where they showcased their ideas and skills.

Organized by: The Japanese Culinary Academy

https://culinary-academy.jp/english

European Qualifier, Asian Qualifier, and Foreigners Online Qualifier held with the cooperation of:

Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries

https://www.maff.go.jp/e/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250313510455/en/

Contacts:

Japanese Cuisine and Dietary Culture Development Committee (JCDC)

https://en.jcdc.tokyo/

Aya Hamasuna

Mail: aya@jcdc.tokyo

TEL: 81-80-5682-0463