WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dozens of Houthi militants were killed in a wave of U.S. airstrikes hitting more than 30 targets at multiple locations in Yemen over the weekend, the Pentagon said.Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said at his first public briefing at the Pentagon that the U.S. Central Command, at the direction of President Donald Trump, launched a series of attacks at key terrorist Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday and Sunday.'Over the weekend, U.S. Central Command forces initiated a series of operations consisting of precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets across Yemen to restore freedom of navigation and re-establish American deterrence'.'Houthi terrorists have launched missiles and one-way attack drones at U.S. warships over 170 times and at commercial vessels 145 times since 2003,' Parnell told reporters.'This campaign will be relentless to degrade their capability and to open up shipping lanes in the region and to defend our homeland.'Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, director for operations for the Joint Staff, said the Houthi targets that the U.S. forces attacked included terrorist training sites, unmanned aerial vehicle infrastructure, weapons manufacturing capabilities and weapons storage facilities.'It also included a number of command-and-control centers, including a terrorist compound where we know several senior Houthi unmanned aerial vehicle experts were located,' Grynkewich said.He added that Sunday's air strikes hit additional headquarters locations as well as weapons storage facilities, and Houthi detection capabilities that were previously used to threaten maritime shipping.The Houthis claim to have fired on the USS Harry S. Truman, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier based out of Norfolk, Virginia, but Grynkewich said that is hard to confirm.Currently, there is no indication of civilian casualties from the U.S. attacks, according to the top defense official.Reports quoting the Houthis say the airstrikes in capital Sana'a City, Sa'ada and Al Baydah governorates resulted in 53 deaths, including civilian casualties, and led to disruptions in the power supply in nearby localities.The UN expressed concern over the continued threat posed to shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi attacks from their bases in Yemen as well as the airstrikes by the United States.The Houthis who control large swathes of Yemen including the capital, began targeting Israeli-linked shipping in the waterway out of solidarity with Hamas, following the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023. Last week they said attacks would resume due to the continuing aid blockade of the enclave.Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the U.S. military will continue to tactically engage Iranian-backed Houthis until they stop attacking U.S. ships in the region.Hegseth said Iran and its additional military proxies - including Hamas and Hezbollah - are in a 'weakened state.'