XPeng Inc.: XPENG Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB41.96 billion (US$5.75 billion) as of December 31, 2024

Quarterly total revenues were RMB16.11 billion, a 59.4% increase quarter-over-quarter

Quarterly gross margin was 14.4%, an increase of 8.2 percentage points over the same period of 2023

Quarterly vehicle margin was 10.0%, an increase of 5.9 percentage points over the same period of 2023

Full year vehicle deliveries reached 190,068, a 34.2% increase year-over-year

Full year revenues reached RMB40.87 billion, a 33.2% increase year-over-year

Full year gross margin was 14.3%, an increase of 12.8 percentage points year-over-year



GUANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

2024Q4 2024Q3 2024Q2 2024Q1 2023Q4 2023Q3 Total deliveries 91,507 46,533 30,207 21,821 60,158 40,008

Total deliveries of vehicles were 91,507 for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 52.1% from 60,158 in the corresponding period of 2023.





were 91,507 for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 52.1% from 60,158 in the corresponding period of 2023. XPENG's physical sales network had a total of 690 stores, covering 226 cities as of December 31, 2024.





had a total of 690 stores, covering 226 cities as of December 31, 2024. XPENG self-operated charging station network reached 1,920 stations, including 928 XPENG S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations as of December 31, 2024.





reached 1,920 stations, including 928 XPENG S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations as of December 31, 2024. Total revenues were RMB16.11 billion (US$2.21 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from the same period of 2023, and an increase of 59.4% from the third quarter of 2024.





were RMB16.11 billion (US$2.21 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from the same period of 2023, and an increase of 59.4% from the third quarter of 2024. Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB14.67 billion (US$2.01 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 20.0% from the same period of 2023, and an increase of 66.8% from the third quarter of 2024.





were RMB14.67 billion (US$2.01 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 20.0% from the same period of 2023, and an increase of 66.8% from the third quarter of 2024. Gross margin was 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 6.2% for the same period of 2023 and 15.3% for the third quarter of 2024.





was 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 6.2% for the same period of 2023 and 15.3% for the third quarter of 2024. Vehicle margin , which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 4.1% for the same period of 2023 and 8.6% for the third quarter of 2024.





, which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 4.1% for the same period of 2023 and 8.6% for the third quarter of 2024. Net loss was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, non-GAAP net loss was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.





was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.





was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS) were both RMB1.40 (US$0.19) and basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.70 (US$0.10) for the fourth quarter of 2024. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.





were both RMB1.40 (US$0.19) and were both RMB0.70 (US$0.10) for the fourth quarter of 2024. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB1.47 (US$0.20) and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.73 (US$0.10) for the fourth quarter of 2024.





were both RMB1.47 (US$0.20) and were both RMB0.73 (US$0.10) for the fourth quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB41.96 billion (US$5.75 billion) as of December 31, 2024, compared with RMB45.70 billion as of December 31, 2023 and RMB35.75 billion as of September 30, 2024. Time deposits include restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits, restricted long-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of long-term deposits.



Key Financial Results

(in RMB billions, except for percentage)

For the Three Months Ended % Changei December 31, September 30, December 31, 2024 2024 2023 YoY QoQ Vehicle sales 14.67 8.80 12.23 20.0% 66.8% Vehicle margin 10.0% 8.6% 4.1% 5.9pts 1.4pts Total revenues 16.11 10.10 13.05 23.4% 59.4% Gross profit 2.32 1.54 0.81 187.2% 50.8% Gross margin 14.4% 15.3% 6.2% 8.2pts -0.9pts Net loss 1.33 1.81 1.35 -1.3% -26.4% Non-GAAP net loss 1.39 1.53 1.77 -21.5% -9.2% Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders 1.33 1.81 1.35 -1.3% -26.4% Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders 1.39 1.53 1.77 -21.5% -9.2% Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders 0.90 2.09 1.57 -42.9% -57.2%

_____________________________

i Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented

Management Commentary

"In the fourth quarter of 2024, we achieved a series of notable results that reflect holistic upgrade in our capabilities to grow scale. We are well-positioned to significantly expand our market share in the Smart EV industry both in China and globally," said Mr. Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. "I believe that AI will accelerate the development of L3 and L4 autonomous driving in the automotive sector. We are committed to building XPENG into an AI-empowered global automotive company and a smart technology brand beloved by users worldwide."

"With deliveries hitting new highs and ongoing progress in technology-driven cost reductions, our vehicle gross margin further improved to 10%, marking six consecutive quarters of improvement. The company's overall gross margin remains stable at the mid-teens level," added Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. "In 2025, with the launch of more attractive new products, we are confident in maintaining our investment in R&D while continuing to enhance profitability and free cash flow."

Recent Developments

Deliveries in January and February 2025

Total deliveries were 30,350 vehicles in January 2025.





Total deliveries were 30,453 vehicles in February 2025.





As of February 28, 2025, year-to-date total deliveries were 60,803 vehicles.



XPENG and Volkswagen Group China to Jointly Build One of the Largest Super-Fast Charging Networks in China

On January 6, 2025, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group China announced the entry of a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") for strategic collaboration on super-fast charging networks in China. Under the MOU, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group China will jointly build one of the largest super-fast charging networks in China.

Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Total revenues were RMB16.11 billion (US$2.21 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 23.4% from RMB13.05 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 59.4% from RMB10.10 billion for the third quarter of 2024.

Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB14.67 billion (US$2.01 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 20.0% from RMB12.23 billion for the same period of 2023, and an increase of 66.8% from RMB8.80 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly attributable to higher deliveries.

Revenues from services and others were RMB1.43 billion (US$0.20 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 74.4% from RMB0.82 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 9.7% from RMB1.31 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenue from technical research and development services ("technical R&D services") related to the platform and software strategic technical collaboration, as well as electrical/electronic architecture ("EEA") technical collaboration with the Volkswagen Group. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenue of maintenance services and auto financing services.

Cost of sales was RMB13.78 billion (US$1.89 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 12.6% from RMB12.24 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 61.0% from RMB8.56 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above.

Gross margin was 14.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 6.2% for the same period of 2023 and 15.3% for the third quarter of 2024.

Vehicle margin was 10.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 4.1% for the same period of 2023 and 8.6% for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the cost reduction.

Services and others margin was 59.6% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 38.2% for the same period of 2023 and 60.1% for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from the aforementioned revenue from technical R&D services.

Research and development expenses were RMB2.01 billion (US$0.27 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 53.4% from RMB1.31 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 22.9% from RMB1.63 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to higher expenses related to the development of new vehicle models as the Company expanded its product portfolio to support future growth.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB2.28 billion (US$0.31 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 17.5% from RMB1.94 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 39.3% from RMB1.63 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the higher commission to the franchised stores driven by higher sales volume.

Other income, net was RMB0.20 billion (US$0.03 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 44.3% from RMB0.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and an increase of 392.2% from RMB0.04 billion for the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease and quarter-over-quarter increase were primarily due to the fluctuation in government subsidies.

Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration was gain of RMB0.20 billion (US$0.03 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with gain of RMB0.03 billion for the same period of 2023 and loss of RMB0.16 billion for the third quarter of 2024. This non-cash gain (loss) resulted from the fair value change of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi")'s smart auto business.

Loss from operations was RMB1.56 billion (US$0.21 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.05 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.85 billion for the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.62 billion (US$0.22 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.92 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.57 billion for the third quarter of 2024.

Net loss was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB1.33 billion (US$0.18 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.35 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.81 billion for the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB1.39 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.77 billion for the same period of 2023 and RMB1.53 billion for the third quarter of 2024.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB1.40 (US$0.19) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.51 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB1.91 for the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB1.47 (US$0.20) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.98 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and RMB1.62 for the third quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of RMB41.96 billion (US$5.75 billion), compared with RMB45.70 billion as of December 31, 2023 and RMB35.75 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Unaudited Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

Total revenues were RMB40.87 billion (US$5.60 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 33.2% from RMB30.68 billion for the prior year.

Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB35.83 billion (US$4.91 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 27.9% from RMB28.01 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to higher deliveries.

Revenues from services and others were RMB5.04 billion (US$0.69 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 89.0% from RMB2.67 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increased revenue from technical R&D services related to the platform and software strategic technical collaboration, as well as EEA technical collaboration with the Volkswagen Group.

Cost of sales was RMB35.02 billion (US$4.80 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 15.9% from RMB30.22 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above.

Gross margin was 14.3% for fiscal year of 2024, compared with 1.5% for the prior year.

Vehicle margin was 8.3% for fiscal year of 2024, compared with negative 1.6% for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the cost reduction.

Services and others margin was 57.2% for fiscal year of 2024, compared with 33.7% for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher gross margin from the aforementioned revenue from technical R&D services.

Research and development expenses were RMB6.46 billion (US$0.88 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 22.4% from RMB5.28 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to higher expenses related to the development of new vehicle models as the Company expanded its product portfolio to support future growth.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB6.87 billion (US$0.94 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 4.8% from RMB6.56 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the higher commission to the franchised stores driven by higher sales volume and higher marketing, promotional and advertising expenses to support vehicle sales.

Other income, net was RMB0.59 billion (US$0.08 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 26.6% from RMB0.47 billion for the prior year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the increase in government subsidies.

Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration was gain of RMB0.23 billion (US$0.03 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with gain of RMB0.03 billion for the prior year. This non-cash gain resulted from the fair value change of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of DiDi's smart auto business.

Loss from operations was RMB6.66 billion (US$0.91 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.89 billion for the prior year.

Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB6.42 billion (US$0.88 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.37 billion for the prior year.

Net loss was RMB5.79 billion (US$0.79 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.38 billion for the prior year.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value loss on derivative liability and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB5.55 billion (US$0.76 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB9.44 billion for the prior year.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB5.79 billion (US$0.79 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.38 billion for the prior year.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, fair value loss on derivative liability and fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB5.55 billion (US$0.76 billion) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB9.44 billion for the prior year.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB6.12 (US$0.84) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB11.92 for the prior year.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB5.87 (US$0.80) for fiscal year of 2024, compared with RMB10.85 for the prior year.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 91,000 and 93,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 317.0% to 326.2%.





to be between 91,000 and 93,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 317.0% to 326.2%. Total revenues to be between RMB15.0 billion and RMB15.7 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 129.1% to 139.8%.



The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 18, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 18, 2025).

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title: XPENG Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call Pre-registration link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10044942-kinyg.html

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until March 25, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 Mainland China: 400-120-9216 Replay Access Code: 10044942

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability and fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth in this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG's goal and strategies; XPENG's expansion plans; XPENG's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPENG's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For Investor Enquiries

IR Department

XPeng Inc.

E-mail: ir@xiaopeng.com

Jenny Cai

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: xpeng@tpg-ir.com

For Media Enquiries

PR Department

XPeng Inc.

E-mail: pr@xiaopeng.com

Source: XPeng Inc.

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) As of December 31 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 21,127,163 18,586,274 2,546,309 Restricted cash 3,174,886 3,153,390 432,013 Short-term deposits 9,756,979 12,931,757 1,771,643 Restricted short-term deposits - 110,699 15,166 Short-term investments 781,216 751,290 102,926 Long-term deposits, current portion 7,054,915 452,326 61,968 Accounts and notes receivable, net 2,716,216 2,449,629 335,598 Installment payment receivables, net, current portion 1,881,755 2,558,756 350,548 Inventory 5,526,212 5,562,922 762,117 Amounts due from related parties 12,948 43,714 5,989 Prepayments and other current assets 2,489,339 3,135,312 429,535 Total current assets 54,521,629 49,736,069 6,813,812 Non-current assets: Long-term deposits 3,035,426 4,489,036 614,995 Restricted long-term deposits 767,899 1,487,688 203,812 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,954,485 11,521,863 1,578,489 Right-of-use assets, net 1,455,865 1,261,663 172,847 Intangible assets, net 4,948,992 4,610,469 631,632 Land use rights, net 2,789,367 2,744,424 375,985 Installment payment receivables, net 3,027,795 4,448,416 609,430 Long-term investments 2,084,933 1,963,194 268,956 Other non-current assets 576,150 443,283 60,730 Total non-current assets 29,640,912 32,970,036 4,516,876 Total assets 84,162,541 82,706,105 11,330,688

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) As of December 31 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 3,889,100 4,609,123 631,447 Accounts and notes payable 22,210,431 23,080,481 3,162,013 Amounts due to related parties 30,880 9,364 1,283 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 365,999 324,496 44,456 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 34,382 41,940 5,746 Deferred revenue, current portion 630,997 1,275,716 174,772 Long-term borrowings, current portion 1,363,835 1,858,613 254,629 Accruals and other liabilities 7,580,195 8,650,636 1,185,132 Income taxes payable 5,743 14,514 1,988 Total current liabilities 36,111,562 39,864,883 5,461,466 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 5,650,782 5,664,518 776,036 Operating lease liabilities 1,490,882 1,345,852 184,381 Finance lease liabilities 777,697 777,697 106,544 Deferred revenue 668,946 822,719 112,712 Derivative liability 393,473 167,940 23,008 Deferred tax liabilities 404,018 341,932 46,844 Other non-current liabilities 2,336,654 2,445,776 335,070 Total non-current liabilities 11,722,452 11,566,434 1,584,595 Total liabilities 47,834,014 51,431,317 7,046,061 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A Ordinary shares 103 104 14 Class B Ordinary shares 21 21 3 Additional paid-in capital 70,198,031 70,671,685 9,681,981 Statutory and other reserves 60,035 95,019 13,017 Accumulated deficit (35,760,301 ) (41,585,549 ) (5,697,197 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,830,638 2,093,508 286,809 Total shareholders' equity 36,328,527 31,274,788 4,284,627 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 84,162,541 82,706,105 11,330,688

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2023 2024 2024 2024 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues Vehicle sales 12,228,314 8,795,011 14,671,128 2,009,936 Services and others 822,116 1,306,699 1,433,968 196,453 Total revenues 13,050,430 10,101,710 16,105,096 2,206,389 Cost of sales Vehicle sales (11,732,955 ) (8,039,240 ) (13,200,594 ) (1,808,474 ) Services and others (508,003 ) (521,022 ) (579,725 ) (79,422 ) Total cost of sales (12,240,958 ) (8,560,262 ) (13,780,319 ) (1,887,896 ) Gross profit 809,472 1,541,448 2,324,777 318,493 Operating expenses Research and development expenses (1,307,745 ) (1,633,071 ) (2,006,463 ) (274,884 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,936,503 ) (1,633,196 ) (2,275,400 ) (311,729 ) Total operating expenses (3,244,248 ) (3,266,267 ) (4,281,863 ) (586,613 ) Other income, net 352,391 39,908 196,436 26,912 Fair value gain (loss) on derivative liability relating to the contingent

consideration 29,339 (162,185 ) 204,637 28,035 Loss from operations (2,053,046 ) (1,847,096 ) (1,556,013 ) (213,173 ) Interest income 342,780 318,021 301,177 41,261 Interest expense (73,225 ) (83,461 ) (94,001 ) (12,878 ) Fair value gain on derivative liability 561,415 - - - Investment (loss) gain on long-term investments (185,318 ) (216,768 ) 10,069 1,379 Exchange gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions 46,362 47,565 (104,994 ) (14,384 ) Other non-operating income, net 27,364 6,444 94,093 12,891 Loss before income tax (expenses) benefit and share of results of

equity method investees (1,333,668 ) (1,775,295 ) (1,349,669 ) (184,904 ) Income tax (expenses) benefit (21,754 ) (7,025 ) 44,092 6,041 Share of results of equity method investees 7,807 (25,400 ) (24,396 ) (3,342 ) Net loss (1,347,615 ) (1,807,720 ) (1,329,973 ) (182,205 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc. (1,347,615 ) (1,807,720 ) (1,329,973 ) (182,205 )

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2023 2024 2024 2024 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net loss (1,347,615 ) (1,807,720 ) (1,329,973 ) (182,205 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (222,618 ) (284,343 ) 433,820 59,433 Total comprehensive loss attributable to XPeng Inc. (1,570,233 ) (2,092,063 ) (896,153 ) (122,772 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

of XPeng Inc. (1,570,233 ) (2,092,063 ) (896,153 ) (122,772 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing net loss per ordinary share Basic and diluted 1,787,655,242 1,893,857,778 1,898,086,802 1,898,086,802 Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary

shareholders Basic and diluted (0.75 ) (0.95 ) (0.70 ) (0.10 ) Weighted average number of ADS used in computing

net loss per share Basic and diluted 893,827,621 946,928,889 949,043,401 949,043,401 Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (1.51 ) (1.91 ) (1.40 ) (0.19 )

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2023 2024 2024 2024 RMB RMB RMB US$ Loss from operations (2,053,046 ) (1,847,096 ) (1,556,013 ) (213,173 ) Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent

consideration (29,339 ) 162,185 (204,637 ) (28,035 ) Share-based compensation expenses 167,036 113,963 143,675 19,683 Non-GAAP loss from operations (1,915,349 ) (1,570,948 ) (1,616,975 ) (221,525 ) Net loss (1,347,615 ) (1,807,720 ) (1,329,973 ) (182,205 ) Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent

consideration (29,339 ) 162,185 (204,637 ) (28,035 ) Fair value gain on derivative liability (561,415 ) - - - Share-based compensation expenses 167,036 113,963 143,675 19,683 Non-GAAP net loss (1,771,333 ) (1,531,572 ) (1,390,935 ) (190,557 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (1,347,615 ) (1,807,720 ) (1,329,973 ) (182,205 ) Fair value (gain) loss on derivative liability relating to the contingent

consideration (29,339 ) 162,185 (204,637 ) (28,035 ) Fair value gain on derivative liability (561,415 ) - - - Share-based compensation expenses 167,036 113,963 143,675 19,683 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of

XPeng Inc. (1,771,333 ) (1,531,572 ) (1,390,935 ) (190,557 )

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2023 2024 2024 2024 RMB RMB RMB US$ Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

calculating Non-GAAP net loss per share Basic and diluted 1,787,655,242 1,893,857,778 1,898,086,802 1,898,086,802 Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share Basic and diluted (0.99 ) (0.81 ) (0.73 ) (0.10 ) Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating

Non-GAAP net loss per share Basic and diluted 893,827,621 946,928,889 949,043,401 949,043,401 Non-GAAP net loss per ADS Basic and diluted (1.98 ) (1.62 ) (1.47 ) (0.20 )

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) For the Year Ended December 31 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB US$ Revenues Vehicle sales 28,010,857 35,829,402 4,908,608 Services and others 2,665,210 5,036,907 690,053 Total revenues 30,676,067 40,866,309 5,598,661 Cost of sales Vehicle sales (28,457,909 ) (32,866,163 ) (4,502,646 ) Services and others (1,767,003 ) (2,154,378 ) (295,149 ) Total cost of sales (30,224,912 ) (35,020,541 ) (4,797,795 ) Gross profit 451,155 5,845,768 800,866 Operating expenses Research and development expenses (5,276,574 ) (6,456,734 ) (884,569 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,558,942 ) (6,870,644 ) (941,274 ) Total operating expenses (11,835,516 ) (13,327,378 ) (1,825,843 ) Other income, net 465,588 589,227 80,724 Fair value gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration 29,339 234,245 32,091 Loss from operations (10,889,434 ) (6,658,138 ) (912,162 ) Interest income 1,260,162 1,374,525 188,309 Interest expense (268,666 ) (343,982 ) (47,125 ) Fair value loss on derivative liability (410,417 ) - - Investment loss on long-term investments (224,364 ) (261,991 ) (35,893 ) Exchange gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions 97,080 (49,543 ) (6,787 ) Other non-operating income, net 41,934 108,154 14,817 Loss before income tax (expenses) benefit and share of results of

equity method investees (10,393,705 ) (5,830,975 ) (798,841 ) Income tax (expenses) benefit (36,810 ) 69,780 9,560 Share of results of equity method investees 54,740 (29,069 ) (3,982 ) Net loss (10,375,775 ) (5,790,264 ) (793,263 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc. (10,375,775 ) (5,790,264 ) (793,263 )

XPENG INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) For the Year Ended December 31 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB US$ Net loss (10,375,775 ) (5,790,264 ) (793,263 ) Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 286,614 262,870 36,013 Total comprehensive loss attributable to XPeng Inc. (10,089,161 ) (5,527,394 ) (757,250 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of

XPeng Inc. (10,089,161 ) (5,527,394 ) (757,250 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

net loss per ordinary share Basic and diluted 1,740,921,519 1,891,357,212 1,891,357,212 Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (5.96 ) (3.06 ) (0.42 ) Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 870,460,760 945,678,606 945,678,606 Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (11.92 ) (6.12 ) (0.84 )