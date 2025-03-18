Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - NB Tech Acquisitions ("NB Tech"), a leader in technology innovation and investment, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Abdul Jabbar as the company's new Senior AI & Machine Learning Specialist, further reinforcing its commitment to building an AI-first infrastructure that powers innovation across e-commerce, fintech, and emerging technologies.

Dr. Jabbar brings over a decade of academic and industry expertise, with a Ph.D. in Computer Science from The University of Newcastle in Australia. His research and applied work spans advanced deep learning methodologies, including Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs), Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), and Deep Reinforcement Learning. He has held roles at leading global institutions such as the Allen Institute for AI (USA), Unbox Research, and L2F (Switzerland), and consulted for hedge funds and proprietary trading firms in the quantitative finance space.

"Dr. Jabbar's deep technical acumen and cross-industry experience make him an ideal fit for NB Tech's mission to build intelligent systems that drive real-world results," said Eric Liboiron, Founder and acting CEO of NB Tech Acquisitions. "His work will play a pivotal role in shaping the machine learning backbone of our 'Big Engine' platform."

At NB Tech, Dr. Jabbar will lead initiatives that fuse advanced AI with commercial applications, particularly within the company's expanding Ecom Fund ecosystem and its algorithmic trading strategies through the DX1 Fund. His focus will include predictive modeling, data optimization, and the development of scalable AI tools that enhance decision-making, operational efficiency, and investor outcomes.

The hire marks a key milestone in NB Tech's 2025 growth strategy, underscoring its commitment to recruiting world-class talent and deploying transformative technologies that keep the company ahead of the curve.

About NB Tech Acquisitions

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, NB Tech Acquisitions is a private holding company and technology incubator specializing in acquiring and scaling groundbreaking startups across sectors such as artificial intelligence, ecommerce, and cybersecurity. Through strategic investments and innovative solutions, NB Tech drives transformation and creates exceptional value for its stakeholders.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245050

