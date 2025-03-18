MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - US warship USS Gravely has been deployed to the Gulf of America to assist with border security operations, the Pentagon announced.Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said at a news conference that USS Gravely departed from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Virginia, and once it reaches Northcom's area of operations, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile guided destroyer will participate in drug interdiction missions.'[USS Gravely] will go down [to] the Gulf of America and surrounding areas and be involved in the interdiction mission for many of the drugs . that are coming in,' Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich said, adding that the ship will be partnered very closely with the U.S. Coast Guard's drug interdiction mission.The USS Gravely will host a Coast Guard law enforcement detachment while operating in the AOR, according to a recent Northcom press release.'Founded in 1982, Coast Guard LEDETs carry out a variety of maritime interdiction missions, including counter-piracy [efforts], military combat operations, alien migration interdiction, military force protection, counter-terrorism, homeland security and humanitarian response,' it says.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX