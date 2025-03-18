JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Justice Department has announced the leadership team and members of Joint Task Force October 7, or JTF 10-7, an initiative that will seek justice for the victims of the October 7, 2023, terrorist attack in Israel and address the ongoing threat posed by Hamas and its affiliates.Attorney General Pamela Bondi said JTF 10-7 will focus on targeting, charging, and securing for prosecution in the United States the direct perpetrators of the October 7 attack, in which around 1,200 people were murdered by Hamas, including 47 U.S. citizens, and supporting more than 250 others that Hamas abducted, including 8 U.S. citizens.'The victims of Hamas's decades-long violent campaign of terrorism against Israel will always have the support of the U.S. government, and the Department will no longer permit illegal support of Hamas on our campuses and elsewhere in the homeland,' said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.JTF 10-7 will be led by a senior counterterrorism prosecutor from the Justice Department's National Security Division (NSD), a senior FBI Special Agent as the Task Force Commander, and an FBI Intelligence Analyst as Deputy Task Force Commander, all under the supervision of the Office of the Deputy Attorney General. JTF 10-7 will also include trial attorneys from NSD, the Civil Rights Division, the Criminal Division's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section, Assistant U.S. Attorneys from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, with additional support from the Department's Office of International Affairs.JTF 10-7 will be supported by dedicated FBI agents, analysts, forensic accountants, data scientists, and linguists who are mostly co-located in Virginia, the Justice Department said in a press release.The FBI will coordinate with other law enforcement and intelligence agencies on JTF 10-7 activities, as well as foreign counterparts through the FBI's Legal Attaché office in Israel. FBI agents will be embedded with Israel's National Bureau of Counter Terror Finance, which has already been a tremendous partner in the ongoing investigations.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX