AI-Powered Closed-Loop Optimization Turns Every Interaction into a Smarter Customer Experience

Omilia, a leader in Conversational AI solutions, today launched Omilia Workforce AI, available immediately. A groundbreaking Gen AI-powered call quality management solution, Omilia Workforce AI automates the analysis of live and recorded customer calls across voice, chat, and digital channels.

Leveraging the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models, Omilia Workforce AI eliminates manual call monitoring and provides a customer experience "X-ray", uncovering precise and actionable insights into where and how a call can be improved.

By equipping contact center managers, quality assurance (QA) teams, and agents with AI-powered analytics, it enables them to enhance agent performance, streamline operations for greater efficiency and drive higher customer satisfaction.

Key Features and Benefits of Omilia Workforce AI:

Churn Risk Detection Identifies at-risk customers early by analyzing patterns of dissatisfaction, competitor mentions, or repeated complaints, allowing businesses to proactively retain customers and boost revenue.

Identifies at-risk customers early by analyzing patterns of dissatisfaction, competitor mentions, or repeated complaints, allowing businesses to proactively retain customers and boost revenue. Real-Time Sentiment Analysis Detects shifts in customer sentiment and identifies areas for service improvement to reduce friction points and improve service quality.

Detects shifts in customer sentiment and identifies areas for service improvement to reduce friction points and improve service quality. AI-Generated Call Summaries Generates and categorizes post-call documentation, streamlining reviews and issue resolution, to reduce the time spent on quality monitoring.

Generates and categorizes post-call documentation, streamlining reviews and issue resolution, to reduce the time spent on quality monitoring. Quality Scoring Coaching Grades interactions based on compliance, empathy, and resolution effectiveness, helping businesses optimize workforce performance and train agents with precision.

Grades interactions based on compliance, empathy, and resolution effectiveness, helping businesses optimize workforce performance and train agents with precision. Automated Action Triggers Seamlessly integrates with CRM and ERP systems to initiate follow-ups and workflow automation, enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining service processes.

Seamlessly integrates with CRM and ERP systems to initiate follow-ups and workflow automation, enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining service processes. Customizable Redaction for Security - AI detects script adherence, policy violations, and redacts sensitive data in analyzed transcripts, ensuring calls meet compliance standards.

"For too long contact centers have relied on outdated, manual sampling methods that only view a fraction of their customer interactions and leave critical insights undiscovered," said Dimitris Vassos, CEO of Omilia. "Omilia Workforce AI is a game changer because it utilizes the same intelligence that also powers Omilia Conversational IVR and Conversational Chat self-service solutions. By automating the analysis of 100% of voice and chat interactions, we provide enterprises not only with unprecedented visibility and actionable insights, but most importantly a closed feedback loop to continuously improve the Conversational self-service components. The benefits are exponential."

Unlike traditional QA solutions, Omilia Workforce AI powers a closed loop of learning. Seamlessly integrated with the Omilia Cloud Platform,analyzed conversations are fed into the GenAI-powered design tool, Pathfinder, to extract new Intents and Flows, and continuously improve the self-service application. Data from every customer interaction also constantly informs Omilia Agent Assist that uses these insights to provide real-time coaching to agents.

Vassos continued, "Omilia Workforce AI ensures the intelligence from every call is captured and used so that both the Self-Serve and Agent Assist models benefit from this invaluable 360-degree feedback loop. Omilia Workforce AI completes the puzzle, providing the important missing link to achieving a single, unified intelligence across the entire Customer Journey, at scale."

To learn more about Omilia Workforce AI, visit https://omilia.com/platform/workforce-ai/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318912137/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lisa Grantham

Chief Marketing Officer, Omilia

lgrantham@omilia.com

Brands2Life

OmiliaUS@brands2life.com