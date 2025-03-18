Omega Foundation Services, Inc.: Omega Foundation Services: Groundbreaking Growth

Since founding construction company Omega Foundation Services in 2020, Andrew Bennett has relied on relationships to foster massive growth, increasing revenue by 2,520% in three years.

Serving clients across the Gulf South, but headquartered in Slaughter, Louisiana, Omega Foundation Services provides services spanning deep foundations, hydro excavation, and forestry. The company specializes in industrial heavy civil construction, prioritizing honest and transparent practices in safety, quality, production, and efficiency from beginning to end. And this values-driven philosophy has led to quick expansion.

In 2024, Omega was named one of the fastest growing privately owned companies in the United States on the Inc. 5000 list. This can be credited to the company's 2,520% revenue growth by 2023, a significant percentage considering the company was founded in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was wreaking havoc on businesses nationwide.

If you ask Andrew Bennett, president and founder, he'll say the relationships he's built along the way made this possible.

"People ask me how I got here so fast, and it all revolves around relationships," says Bennett. "The relationships I've built with my clients allow me to do what I enjoy most every day. The relationships I've built with the people on my team make the best possible results a reality."

A Strong Foundation

Bennett spent much of his childhood accompanying his father to his job at the construction company he owned. When he wasn't learning to operate equipment on job sites, Bennett was playing with excavator toys in sandboxes. While he didn't always know a leadership position was in his future, construction was in his blood.

By age 15, Bennett was working full time with his father and struck out on his own by age 18, following the best opportunities available to him and growing steadily along the way. Today, he employs many talented young professionals who are hungry for their own opportunities. From his own time in the field, Bennett learned that rewarding team members and giving them avenues for advancement leads to the best results.

One ongoing project that is crucial to Omega's growth is on a private pipeline project in Vidor, Texas, and Starks, Louisiana, which will transport imported natural gas along a pipeline from Louisiana to Texas. To help with the pipeline's significant expansion, Omega used amphibious equipment to replace more than 1 million cubic yards of material in challenging conditions. As the company celebrates five years of operation in 2025, Bennett and his team are looking forward to more foundational projects to add to their portfolio. Nearing $80 million in annual revenue, Bennett and his team don't plan on slowing down over the next decade.

