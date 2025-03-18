Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual March Small-Cap Conference

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day March Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, March 19-20, 2025. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EDT Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 (Day 1) 8:30-9:00 Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) BW LPG (BWLP) Kamada (KMDA) City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIUF) 9:15-9:45 ISG (III) Metallus Inc (MTUS) ***** Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) 10:00-10:30 Daktronics (DAKT) Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) Hyliion (HYLN) Charles River Associates (CRAI) 10:45-11:15 IDT Corporation (IDT) Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) Callan JMB (CJMB) United States Antimony (UAMY) 11:30-12:00 Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS) Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) 12:15-12:45 ***** Tennant Company (TNC) VAREX IMAGING (VREX) Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) 1:00-1:30 ***** Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Information Services Corp (ISC) ***** 1:45-2:15 The ODP Corporation (ODP) Astec Industries (ASTE) Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Superior Group of Companies (SGC) 2:30-3:00 Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) ***** Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Deluxe Corporation (DLX) 3:15-3:45 ***** Mobile Infrastructure (BEEP) ***** ESCO Technologies (ESE) 4:00-4:30 A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) Titan International Inc. (TWI) VOX Royalty Corp. (VOXR) Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX)

*All Times EDT Thursday, March 20th, 2025 (Day 2) 9:15-9:45 Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) Matthews International (MATW) Zomedica Inc. (ZOM) Global Industrial Company (GIC) 10:00-10:30 LICT Corporation (LICT) ***** NewLake Capital (NLCP) Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) 10:45-11:15 MTron (MPTI) Tecnoglass (TGLS) Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Brady Corporation (BRC) 11:30-12:00 Connection (CNXN) AAON, Inc. (AAON) Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) GAIA, Inc. (GAIA) 12:15-12:45 CTS Corporation (CTS) Birchtech Corp. (BCHT) Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Almonty Industries (AII) 1:00-1:30 ***** The Gorman-Rupp Co. (GRC) Koppers (KOP) Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) 1:45-2:15 ***** Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO) Electromed (ELMD) Pitney Bowes (PBI) 2:30-3:00 ***** L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) Kolibri Global Energy Inc (KGEI) USANA Health Sciences (USNA) 3:15-3:45 ***** NN Inc. (NNBR) Onity Group (ONIT) Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) 4:00-4:30 ***** ***** Oportun Financial Corp. (OPRT) Turning Point Brands (TPB) 1x1s Only (19th & 20th) 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ABM Industries (ABM) Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) BBSI (BBSI) Brazil Potash (GRO) Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI) Expro Group Holdings (XPRO) HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) HNI Corporation (HNI) Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) InterDigital (IDCC) Kelly Services (KELYA) Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) SandRidge Energy (SD) Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Trinity Industries (TRN) TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI) UFP Industries (UFPI) Unisys Corporation (UIS)

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25+ years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities of which greater than 60 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. In 2024, Sidoti established Lighthouse Equity Research as an extension of its CSR program to meet the specific needs of companies not valued using traditional metrics or that face challenges obtaining coverage due to political risks or other factors. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

