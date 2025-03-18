Ruth Zive Joins Voices' Senior Leadership as Chief Marketing Officer

Four-time CMO, Ruth Zive, joins Voices to accelerate growth, penetrate new AI markets and support GTM strategy.

Voices , the world's leading voice solutions platform, today announced the appointment of Ruth Zive as Chief Marketing Officer. Zive brings more than a decade of experience in scaling marketing teams and processes for innovative, enterprise-focused AI companies.

"Ruth is a tenured marketing leader who deeply understands the fast-moving AI landscape and the powerful role of voice," said Jay O'Connor, CEO of Voices. "As enterprise brands trust Voices not only for their voice over needs, but increasingly to leverage voice AI and voice data to train AI models, Ruth is the perfect person to help align our go-to-market efforts on all fronts."

Previously, Zive served as CMO of LivePerson, where she led an integrated global marketing team. Before that, Zive was CMO at Ada, where she helped transform the company through triple-digit growth.

"In a world where AI is changing everything, a brand's voice will matter more than ever. So it's important to get it right," said Zive. "Voices has been helping the world's biggest brands find their voice for more than two decades. But today, brands need to be considerate of AI, and human first. The humans behind the voices must be central to a voice-first AI transformation. If we deprioritize the critical value of real, authentic voices and the people behind them, brands will lose their humanity, they will introduce regulatory and ethical risk and they will undermine the important connection they are seeking with customers. These principles are baked into the Voices DNA, and I couldn't be happier to be joining the team."

Zive joins other executives who have joined the Voices team in the last year, including Jay O'Connor, who was appointed as CEO of the company after serving for a period as Interim CEO. Jay is a senior software executive with a track record of driving rapid growth, transforming young organizations into multi-billion dollar enterprises, including NetSuite, where he served as SVP, Marketing. In March 2024, Blake Hayward joined Voices as SVP, Product. Hayward has an accomplished career leading product teams at fast-growing SaaS and marketplace companies, including as Chief Product Officer at SmartBiz Loans.

With Zive's appointment, women now comprise 43 percent of Voices' senior leadership team, reflecting the company's commitment to diverse leadership.

About Voices

Voices is the world's leading enterprise-class marketplace and platform to ethically source voice over actors, voice AI clones and voice data to train AI models. For more than two decades, the world's biggest brands, like Shopify, Microsoft and Cisco, have trusted Voices to 'find their voice'. The Voices talent base is composed of many millions of actors across the globe, who trust Voices to support their interests and help them find meaningful work.

