Soft Reboot Wellness.com: Dr. Sara Herman of Soft Reboot Wellness Partners With Rachel Wong of Sweet Resonance to Offer Sound Therapy Enhancements to Ketamine-Assisted Therapy

New 45-Minute Sound Therapy Sessions Following Ketamine Treatment Offer Deeper Relaxation, Emotional Release, and Enhanced Healing

Dr. Sara Herman, founder of Soft Reboot Wellness, is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with Rachel Wong, a certified sound bath practitioner based in the Bay Area and founder of Sweet Resonance. This collaboration introduces a unique opportunity for clients to enhance their ketamine-assisted therapy sessions with the soothing and transformative power of sound therapy.

Soft Reboot Wellness | Ketamine Therapy & Integrative Healing in Menlo Park, CA

Soft Reboot Wellness logo featuring a brain design and bird symbol, representing reflection, reset, and transformation.

As part of this partnership, Dr. Sara will now be able to offer 45-minute sound therapy sessions following ketamine therapy, available for an additional charge. These sessions will utilize crystal singing bowls, which are known for their ability to guide individuals into deep states of relaxation and healing. Crystal bowls emit specific frequencies that can calm the nervous system, release emotional blockages, and support mental clarity.

Rachel Wong, a certified sound bath practitioner with years of experience, specializes in using crystal singing bowls to help individuals experience profound relaxation and healing. "When combined with ketamine-assisted therapy, sound vibrations can create a deeper and more profound therapeutic experience," says Wong. "The frequencies help the body relax while ketamine opens the mind to new perspectives, allowing for deeper emotional processing and integration."

The pairing of ketamine-assisted therapy and sound therapy is designed to create a safe and nurturing space for emotional release, personal growth, and healing. Clients can expect to leave each session with a sense of clarity, emotional balance, and renewed energy.

Dr. Sara's practice at Soft Reboot Wellness has long been known for its holistic, patient-centered approach, and this collaboration with Rachel Wong further enhances the integrative treatments offered. This partnership expands the therapeutic modalities available to clients seeking profound healing and self-discovery through the combination of ketamine-assisted therapy and sound healing.

For more information on booking sound therapy sessions following ketamine-assisted therapy, please visit www.softrebootwellness.com or www.sweetresonance.com.

About Dr. Sara Herman and Soft Reboot Wellness: Dr. Sara Herman, MD, ABOIM is a board-certified anesthesiologist specializing in ketamine therapy and integrative medicine. Founder of Soft Reboot Wellness, Dr. Herman provides personalized ketamine-assisted therapy to support individuals through trauma, anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges.

About Rachel Wong and Sweet Resonance: Rachel Wong is a certified sound bath practitioner based in the Bay Area. Through her practice, Sweet Resonance, Rachel uses crystal singing bowls to guide individuals into deep relaxation, promote emotional healing, and support mental clarity. Her sound therapy sessions are designed to complement a variety of healing modalities, including ketamine-assisted therapy.

For media inquiries, please contact: Dr. Sara Herman, MD, ABOIM

Soft Reboot Wellness

Email: hello@softrebootwellness.com

Phone: (650) 419-3330

Contact Information

Sara Herman

Founder

drsara@softrebootwellness.com

650-419-3330



SOURCE: Soft Reboot Wellness.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire