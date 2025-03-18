Sharon k boustani: World's Only Baby Goat & Me Retreat Returns for an Unforgettable Weekend of Wellness and Unfiltered Joy in New York

NY Goat Yoga at Gilbertsville Farmhouse is once again making history with its one-of-a-kind Baby Goat & Me Retreat, happening May 2-4, 2025 . As the only place in the world offering a full weekend wellness retreat with baby goats , this experience is an extraordinary escape designed for ultimate relaxation, human-animal connection, and pure joy.

Mommy & Me Photo with Baby Goat

Retreat guests enjoy professional family photos with their adopted baby goat during Baby Goat & Me Weekend at NY Goat Yoga at Gilbertsville Farmhouse in upstate New York.

This all-inclusive retreat is more than just goat yoga-it's an immersive, luxury glamping getaway featuring exclusive cuddle sessions with newborn goats , guided wellness activities, gourmet farm-to-table meals, and a chance to disconnect from the chaos of everyday life in a breathtaking countryside setting.

A Story Worth Writing About

In a world where wellness experiences are constantly evolving, NY Goat Yoga has created something that doesn't exist anywhere else . Guests don't just do goat yoga; they live among the goats , bonding with them throughout the weekend in a way that's both therapeutic and transformative.

Why this retreat is unlike anything else:

• Only place in the world to experience a full retreat centered around baby goats.

• Exclusive access to newborn goats from the moment they take their first steps.

• Luxury glamping experience -comfortable safari tents, bonfires, and gourmet meals.

• Scientifically proven benefits of animal therapy in a setting designed for complete relaxation.

• Zero distractions, zero judgment-just pure happiness, fresh air, and goats.

"This isn't just about yoga with goats-it's about reconnecting with yourself in the most joyful, unexpected way," says [Your Name], founder of NY Goat Yoga. "There's something deeply healing about being surrounded by baby goats who just want to cuddle, play, and be loved."

Limited Spots - A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity

Due to the intimate nature of the retreat (and the fact that baby goats grow up fast!), spots are extremely limited. This exclusive event sells out every year, and 2025 is expected to be no different.

For more information, high-resolution images, or press inquiries, visit https://www.nygoatyoga.com/retreats or contact Vanessa Pellegrino at info@nygoatyoga.com.

About NY Goat Yoga

Founded at Gilbertsville Farmhouse, NY Goat Yoga is a pioneer in immersive animal-assisted wellness experiences . From college tours to corporate wellness events and luxury retreats, the company is dedicated to making wellness fun, accessible, and truly unforgettable.

The NY Goat Yoga goats have been featured on the Drew Barrymore Show, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Dr. Oz Show and The Untitled Action Bronson Show, and have done yoga with Tyra Banks and Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame. The goats have even rated pizza with Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy.

Contact Information

Sharon Boustani

Owner

sharon@gilbertsvillefarmhouse.com

(917) 747-8989

https://www.nygoatyoga.com/retreats

Vanessa Pellegrino

Manager

info@nygoatyoga.com

(607) 888-0596

SOURCE: Sharon k boustani

