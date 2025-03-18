Telesystem Launches Enhanced UCaaS Solution, TrustUC

Telesystem, a leading provider of nationwide cybersecurity, networking, and communication solutions, announced today the launch of its new Unified Communications platform, TrustUC. This enhanced UCaaS solution introduces built-in security awareness training, Webex meetings and collaboration, and includes Telesystem's AI-powered business messaging solution with every seat, addressing the unique connectivity, security, and engagement needs of modern businesses.

TrustUC offers users a seamless communications experience on any device, integrating the Webex communication platform with new AI-driven functionalities that optimize employee engagement and productivity. Key features, including AI-Powered Meeting Summaries and customizable conversational AI Agents enable businesses to boost operational efficiencies and improve customer experiences.

"We are very excited to introduce TrustUC to the marketplace," said Bruce Wirt, Chief Revenue Officer at Telesystem. "Security and Customer experience are equally at the center of our value proposition, and we're excited to showcase the ease of use and feature rich capabilities in this state-of-the-art platform. TrustUC is Telesystem's answer to businesses who are frustrated by the multitude of applications to try and satisfy their need for end user security, voice, collaboration, and messaging in a simplistic format. By combining these solutions, users will find an easy-to-use solution that gives them all the tools needed to run their communications from a single source." Wirt continued.

With a focus on helping businesses improve their cybersecurity posture, Telesystem has embedded their employee Security Awareness Training solution directly into the TrustUC platform, empowering organizations to educate their employees on current cyber threats such as SPAM, phishing, malware, ransomware, and social engineering. Additionally, the integration gives businesses access to 24/7 dark web monitoring, micro-trainings and unlimited phishing simulations.

In addition to advanced collaboration and security tools, all TrustUC seats are integrated with the free tier of Telesystem's new Business Messaging solution, enabling businesses to communicate securely and efficiently across multiple channels, including SMS, MMS, and iMessage within the TrustUC application.

Telesystem's TrustUC Business Messaging solution offers a number of key features, including bulk messaging for promotions or announcements, and automated responses for common inquiries, appointment reminders and confirmations. Additionally, its embedded AI capabilities can automatically analyze messaging patterns and customer responses; helping refine and automate communication strategies, predict customer needs, and provide smarter, context-aware replies that will significantly improve engagement and customer satisfaction.

Integrating Security Awareness Training and Business Messaging into Webex's AI functionality makes TrustUC a powerful tool for businesses in one central application. Users can access the app from any device, giving them the freedom to work how and where they want, while enjoying a more secure, engaging, and fully integrated communication experience. For more information about TrustUC and its pricing and features, please visit: www.TrustTelesystem.com/TrustUC.

About Telesystem

For over 30 years, Telesystem has been a trusted technology partner for SME and mid-market US-based organizations, empowering businesses across the country with a range of innovative cybersecurity, networking and communication solutions designed to address the business-specific needs of each customer. Guided by strategic partnerships and a customer-centric mission, these customized solutions are backed by an end-to-end managed experience and 24/7 US-based support team.

Telesystem provides service to businesses in all areas of the United States. Their customers include hospitals, universities, local public and private school districts, banks, multi-location retail establishments and regional government offices, just to name a few. To learn more about Telesystem vist www.TrustTelesystem.com

