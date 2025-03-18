London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - (The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR) - The highly anticipated Brazil Lithium Summit is evolving. In response to the growing global demand for critical minerals, IN-VR, in collaboration with Invest Minas, proudly announces the rebranding of the 2nd Brazil Lithium Summit to the Brazil Lithium & Critical Minerals Summit 2025. The event will take place from June 3-5, 2025, in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, further cementing Brazil's position as a global powerhouse in critical minerals and energy transition materials.

The rebrand reflects the increasing international interest in Brazil's vast reserves of lithium, nickel, graphite, rare earth elements, and other essential minerals driving the clean energy revolution. Following the overwhelming success of the inaugural edition-which gathered over 350 industry leaders from +25 countries, featured more than 50 distinguished speakers, 40+ sponsors and partners, and facilitated over 180 private business meetings between C-Level executives-the 2025 summit will feature an expanded agenda, bringing together key government officials, investors, mining executives, and industry leaders from around the world.

Why the Change?

Brazil's critical minerals sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by surging global demand for battery metals, renewable energy storage solutions, and sustainable supply chains. As governments and corporations worldwide seek to reduce dependency on limited mineral sources, Brazil's vast untapped resources offer a compelling alternative. This expanded focus will ensure more investment opportunities, international partnerships, and cutting-edge industry discussions.

What to Expect at the Brazil Lithium & Critical Minerals Summit 2025

Expanded Industry Focus : Key discussions will now cover a broader range of minerals essential for electric vehicles (EVs), clean energy, and high-tech applications.

: Key discussions will now cover a broader range of minerals essential for electric vehicles (EVs), clean energy, and high-tech applications. Global Participation : With delegations from over 30 countries , the event will offer unparalleled networking and investment opportunities.

: With delegations from over , the event will offer unparalleled networking and investment opportunities. Government & Industry Leadership : Hosted in collaboration with Invest Minas , the event will feature high-level policymakers, corporate executives, and investors exploring Brazil's mineral wealth.

: Hosted in collaboration with , the event will feature exploring Brazil's mineral wealth. Exclusive Business Opportunities : Attendees will engage in pre-scheduled 1:1 business meetings, investor matchmaking, and strategic partnerships to accelerate growth in the sector.

: Attendees will engage in to accelerate growth in the sector. Stronger Than Ever: Following the success of the 2024 edition, which attracted leading mining companies, government representatives, and investment firms from all over the world, this year's summit promises to be even more impactful.

Official Endorsement & Key Insights

The Brazil Lithium & Critical Minerals Summit 2025 remains officially endorsed by Invest Minas, the investment promotion agency of Minas Gerais, which has played a pivotal role in positioning the state as a leading hub for lithium and critical minerals. Invest Minas has successfully attracted millions in foreign investments, making Minas Gerais a key player in the global energy transition.

Quotes from Key Industry Leaders

João Paulo Braga, CEO of Invest Minas:

"After the resounding success of the first edition, we are confident that this year's summit will be even more robust, opening doors to investment in lithium and other essential minerals that are crucial for the global energy transition."

Chryssa Tsouraki, CEO of IN-VR:

"By expanding our focus beyond lithium, we are embracing Brazil's full potential as a key supplier of critical minerals to the world. This rebranding underscores our commitment to fostering global partnerships and driving sustainable growth in the mining sector."

Join the Movement - Pre-Register Online Now

The future of global energy security depends on resilient, diversified, and sustainable critical mineral supply chains-and Brazil is at the forefront of this transformation. Be part of the discussions shaping the industry's future. Pre-register for free today!

For registration and more information, visit: www.netzerocircle.org/event/brazil-lithium-critical-minerals

Media & Sponsorship Opportunities

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading global consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, bridging the gap between governments and the private sector. With a track record of organizing premier industry summits, IN-VR facilitates high-impact investment opportunities and strategic collaborations worldwide.

About Invest Minas

Invest Minas is the investment promotion agency of Minas Gerais, dedicated to attracting foreign investment and fostering economic development in Brazil's lithium and critical minerals sector.





