HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).In the GreenRegencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) is up over 58% at $29.40. Harrow, Inc. (HROW) is up over 20% at $28.15. Beeline Holdings, Inc. (BLNE) is up over 14% at $3.50. Know Labs, Inc. (KNW) is up over 13% at $1.70. Diginex Limited (DGNX) is up over 11% at $72.16. Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (HMR) is up over 11% at $3.01. Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) is up over 10% at $8.70. Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) is up over 10% at $1.30. Micropolis Holding Company (MCRP) is up over 9% at $4.41. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) is up over 8% at $6.86. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (COEP) is up over 7% at $9.14.In the RedBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is down over 34% at $8.41. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is down over 23% at $77.50. InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) is down over 17% at $2.70. authID Inc. (AUID) is down over 11% at $4.65. Scienture Holdings, Inc. (SCNX) is down over 11% at $2.76. Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) is down over 9% at $1.39. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is down over 8% at $3.19. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is down over 8% at $1.04. TechPrecision Corporation (TPCS) is down over 7% at $2.40. Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is down over 6% at $10.75.