Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre News bei dieser Aktie - ist das ist die Chance des Jahres?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.03.2025 14:24 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gimme Credit Analyst, Jay Cushing Provides Key Corporate Bond Insights into Airline Industry Headwinds

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme Credit Analyst, Jay Cushing has delivered critical fixed income insights into the shifting landscape of the U.S. airline industry, highlighting the unexpected challenges faced by major carriers in early 2025. As Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), and Southwest Airlines (LUV) significantly revised their first-quarter profit expectations downward, Cushing's analysis sheds light on the factors driving this reversal.

Gimme Credit

In his latest report, Cushing detailed how recent high-profile aviation incidents, severe weather, and emerging softness in both business and leisure travel demand have weighed heavily on airline financials. He emphasized that the airline industry often serves as a bellwether for consumer sentiment, with the recent drop in close-in bookings signaling broader concerns about the U.S. economic outlook.

"Recent reductions in consumer and corporate confidence are clearly impacting domestic travel demand," said Cushing. "While some factors-such as weather disruptions and safety concerns-may prove transitory, ongoing tariff uncertainty and signs of a slowing economy present longer-term challenges for the highly cyclical airline sector."

Cushing's analysis highlighted Delta's significant downward revision of its 1Q25 guidance, cutting expected revenue growth from 8% to just 3%-4%. Meanwhile, United Airlines (UAL) signaled a weakening demand environment, particularly in government-related and budget leisure travel. Southwest Airlines responded to revenue softness by announcing new revenue streams, including baggage fees, but still expects profit guidance to drop by nearly 50% for the quarter.

Despite these headwinds, Cushing noted that resilient international and premium travel demand, along with lower fuel costs, could help offset some of the current pressure. He revised credit scores for Delta and United to "stable" from "improving" while affirming Southwest's "stable" rating.

Gimme Credit continues to monitor industry conditions closely and remains committed to providing in-depth, independent credit research to help investors navigate today's volatile market.

www.gimmecredit.com
Download Jay's Report Here

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572317/5221695/Gimme_Credit__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gimme-credit-analyst-jay-cushing-provides-key-corporate-bond-insights-into-airline-industry-headwinds-302404571.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.