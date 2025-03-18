Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Bluepath Robotics, whose main focus is on the AGV (autonomous guided vehicles) and AMR (autonomous mobile robot) markets, targets further expansion in the U.S. with a bold vision, introducing its latest automation technologies at ProMat organized on March 17-20. With its newly developed Stacker AMR and Bluepath Robotics Central Software, the company aims to enhance efficiency in logistics and industrial automation, addressing the increasing demand for scalable robotics solutions. As a key step in its global expansion strategy, Bluepath Robotics is prioritizing the U.S. as a critical growth market.

Automation Gains Momentum in the U.S. Market

ProMat serves as the premier event for supply chain and logistics innovation, making it the ideal setting for Bluepath Robotics to showcase its latest advancements. The company's Stacker AMR, a cutting-edge autonomous system, is engineered for high-volume warehouse operations, ensuring greater adaptability and efficiency in material handling. Complementing this, the Bluepath Robotics Central Software provides an efficient fleet management solution, enabling smooth coordination of robotic units across complex industrial environments.

"We're fully committed to establishing a strong and sustainable presence here," said Fehim Düzgün, Chief Commercial Officer of Bluepath Robotics.

"Our technology is designed to help businesses scale their operations efficiently, and the enthusiasm we've seen at ProMat confirms that the demand is genuine and growing. Last week we also took part in LogiMAT in Stuttgart, Germany, where we had the chance to connect with global industry leaders. We are happy with the excitement we have observed."

Scaling innovation to meet industry needs

As supply chain disruptions and labor shortages continue to challenge businesses, the demand for intelligent, autonomous solutions continues to rise. Bluepath Robotics' target of expanding in the U.S. market aligns with a larger shift toward automation in logistics, manufacturing, and e-commerce, where companies are seeking flexible, high-performance solutions to optimize productivity.

"Automation has become essential to keeping up with and staying ahead of important industry trends," Düzgün added. "Through the expansion, we aim to provide solutions for businesses to improve efficiency while navigating the challenges of a rapidly evolving supply chain landscape."

About Bluepath Robotics

Bluepath Robotics develops advanced autonomous mobile robots and software solutions for logistics, manufacturing, and industrial automation. The company is committed to delivering innovative, adaptable, and efficient systems that help businesses optimize material handling and operational processes.

