BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas will arrive in London Tuesday for discussions with the Foreign and Defense Secretaries on ways to dial up pressure on Russia and deliver just and lasting peace in Ukraine.The talks, part of a new era of UK-EU relations, will coordinate cooperation on Ukraine, and discuss efforts to increase economic pressure and ensure Russia pays for the damage it is causing to Ukraine - as well as stepping up action against hybrid threats, like cyber attacks, election interference and rampant Russian disinformation.As part of the Government's commitment to increase defense spending and ensure the British people's security, the Foreign Secretary and the High Representative will review efforts to boost European defense spending, including through innovative initiatives, and bolster wider military readiness in support of NATO.The Chief of the Defense Staff will also host Kallas for a briefing from The Commander INTERFLEX and the EU's Liaison Officer for the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine. Discussions will focus on around how to build on the success of Operation INTERFLEX by enhancing the training offered to UkraineThe UK and EU - along with other international partners - have already jointly imposed sanctions on Russia, depriving its economy of $450 billion since February 2022. Both have also worked together to train Ukrainian soldiers through the UK's Operation INTERFLEX and the EU's Military Advisory Mission to Ukraine, training over 120,000 soldiers.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX