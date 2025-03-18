International WELL Building Institute: 2024 IWBI Awards Celebrate Global Corporate Champions for Health and Well-Being Achievements

Global and Fortune 500 companies and world-class real estate portfolios recognized for catalyzing people-first places and organizations in 2024

Barclays, CBRE, Cisco, Citi Global, EDGE Technologies, Embassy REIT, Empire State Realty Trust, Enel, Genentech, GSK, KinderCare Learning Companies, JLL, Johnson Controls, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Lendlease, Sunrise Senior Living, T-Mobile and Uber among Award Recipients

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for advancing healthy buildings, organizations and communities, today announced the winners of the annual 2024 IWBI Organizational Awards. All in all, the organizations being honored by IWBI for demonstrating exceptional leadership and impact at scale account for more than one billion square feet of real estate engaged in the WELL program.

Among the organizations being recognized this year are Global and Fortune 500 companies, including Citi Global, Enel, GSK and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as well as world-class real estate portfolios, including those led by Embassy REIT, Empire State Realty Trust and Lendlease.

"The WELL movement is propelled forward by visionary organizations from all across the world. This year's honorees have inspired us with the depth of their commitments to people-first places and a healthier world for all," said IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. "We are humbled and grateful to each and every one of our award winners for their dedication and leadership."

Citi, one of several organizations that received multiple awards, has embraced innovative strategies to deploy WELL, such as widespread adoption of the WELL Health-Safety Rating, earning them the Health and Safety Leadership Award. "What's most remarkable about the WELL Health-Safety Rating is that we earned it on a global scale. Citi encourages and enables people to live their best, healthiest lives and the WELL Health-Safety Rating supports that objective," said Karinna Carrillo, Global Sustainability and Wellness Operations Analyst at Citi. "The rating not only celebrates our long-term efforts, but also validates them through the research behind the WELL Building Standard. The research is also internationally based which supports our global workforce strategy."

The IWBI Organizational Award winners are as follows:

Barclays - Global WELL Leadership Award (over 100 locations)

Embassy REIT - Global WELL Leadership Award (50-99 locations)

Lendlease International Towers Sydney Trust (LITS) and Lendlease One International Towers Sydney Trust (LOITS) - Global WELL Leadership Award (less than 50 locations)

Barclays - Regional WELL Leadership Award (Americas)

Hongkong Land - Central Portfolio - Regional WELL Leadership Award (Asia)

EDGE Technologies - EDGE developments Europe - Regional WELL Leadership Award (Europe)

Citi Global - Regional WELL Leadership Award (Africa)

Lendlease International Towers Sydney Trust (LITS) and Lendlease One International Towers Sydney Trust (LOITS) - Regional WELL Leadership Award (Oceania)

Embassy REIT - People First Award (Real estate)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. - People First Award (Non-real estate)

Hongkong Land - Central Portfolio - WELL Concept Leadership Award (Air)

Hongkong Land - Central Portfolio - WELL Concept Leadership Award (Water)

Nan Fung Group Real Estate - Operating; EDGE Technologies - EDGE developments Europe - WELL Concept Leadership Award (Light)

Investa Commercial Property Fund (ICPF); Investa - ICPF Managed; Embassy REIT; Hongkong Land - Central Portfolio - WELL Concept Leadership Award (Movement)

China ISA International School; Hongkong Land - Central Portfolio - WELL Concept Leadership Award (Thermal Comfort)

Lendlease International Towers Sydney Trust (LITS) and Lendlease One International Towers Sydney Trust (LOITS) - WELL Concept Leadership Award (Sound)

Lendlease International Towers Sydney Trust (LITS) and Lendlease One International Towers Sydney Trust (LOITS) - WELL Concept Leadership Award (Nourishment)

Investa - ICPF Managed; Lendlease International Towers Sydney Trust (LITS) and Lendlease One International Towers Sydney Trust (LOITS) - WELL Concept Leadership Award (Materials)

Lendlease International Towers Sydney Trust (LITS) and Lendlease One International Towers Sydney Trust (LOITS); Deloitte US Firms - WELL Concept Leadership Award (Mind)

Investa - Investa Commercial Property Fund (ICPF); Investa - ICPF Managed; Lendlease International Towers Sydney Trust (LITS) and Lendlease One International Towers Sydney Trust (LOITS); Lendlease - Australian Prime Property Fund (APPF) Commercial Core Portfolio; Deloitte US Firms; Cisco Systems Inc; Citi Global; NEO; Sunrise Senior Living; KMC Community Inc - WELL Concept Leadership Award (Community)

Enel - Offices [Italia]; Investa - Investa Commercial Property Fund (ICPF); Investa - ICPF Managed; Lendlease International Towers Sydney Trust (LITS) and Lendlease One International Towers Sydney Trust (LOITS); Deloitte US Firms; Veris Residential - WELL Concept Leadership Award (Innovation)

Brookfield Commercial Operations; Cadillac Fairview - Select Offices; Citi Global; Cisco Systems Inc; D. M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc. - Select Offices; DPR Construction; Embassy REIT; Empire State Realty Trust; GSK Americas - Select Offices; GSK APAC - Select Offices; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; KMC Community Inc; KinderCare Learning Companies; Lendlease - Australian Prime Property Fund (APPF) Commercial Core Portfolio; Lendlease International Towers Sydney Trust (LITS) and Lendlease One International Towers Sydney Trust (LOITS); M Moser Associates Ltd.; NEO; Royal Bank of Canada; Sunrise Senior Living; Swire Properties - Pacific Place Portfolio; T-Mobile - Corporate Owned Locations; TMG; Uber - Global Talent Hubs and Regional Priority Offices; ???????????? Shanghai Starplus Property Management Co. Ltd - Health and Safety Leadership Award

Embassy REIT - WELL Certification Leadership Award

Barclays; Cisco Systems Inc; Empire State Realty Trust; KMC Community Inc.; NEO; Sunrise Senior Living; Veris Residential - Equity Leadership Award

Nucleus Office Parks PVT Ltd - Building Performance Leadership Award

Cbus Property (Commercial Office); China World Trade Center; Hongkong Land - Central Portfolio; Laguna; Nucleus Office Parks PVT Ltd; Sunrise Senior Living - Outstanding Health Progress Award

JLL - WELL AP Impact Award

CBRE Group, Inc. - WELL Enterprise Provider of the Year Award

HB Reavis - Sustainable Finance Award

Barclays; Citi Global; Kerry Properties Limited; MSD - Commercial Offices Portfolio (JCAP EMEA LATAM) - Commitment and Engagement Award

Resorts World Sentosa - Leadership in Sustainability Reporting Award

CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP; Precinct Properties; American Century Investments; DPR Construction; Genentech; CapitaLand Development - Commercial Properties and Offices; MGM China Holdings Limited; Sanofi - Select Office Sites; Johnson Controls; CR Mixc Lifestyle - Rising Star WELL at scale Award

Award recipients from around the world, spanning dozens of industries and sectors, highlight the surging global demand for WELL and its evidence-based strategies to enhance employee health, productivity and well-being. These leading companies and organizations are at the forefront of an incredible wave of WELL adoption, driving a tenfold increase over the past five years and now reaching nearly six billion total square feet of real estate worldwide.

The majority of award recipients are leveraging WELL at scale, which enables organizations to measure and improve organizational health performance and the effect it has on the people who frequent these places and spaces day in and day out.

The positive impacts driven by WELL at scale participants are steadily progressing year over year, with 20,000 locations enrolled in the program. Based on occupancy reported by WELL at scale participants, from 2023 to 2024 the number of people impacted by WELL strategies grew 72%, with WELL Certifications increasing by 42% during the same period. Platinum level certifications - the highest tier of WELL achievement - saw the most growth, rising by 73%. Across all of IWBI's thematic offerings, the WELL Equity Rating demonstrated particularly impressive uptake, with a nearly nine-fold increase from the previous year.

Locations in Oceania achieved the highest average performance of any region globally as measured by their WELL Scores. Europe achieved the second highest average regional performance.

Based in Australia, Lendlease's several awards include the Global WELL Regional Leadership Award (less than 50 locations), the Regional WELL Leadership Award (Oceania) and WELL Concept Leadership Awards for Sound, Nourishment, Materials, Mind, Community and Innovation.

"Lendlease is proud to be at the forefront of advancing health and well-being in the built environment. As the first portfolio globally to achieve a WELL Portfolio Score, we have demonstrated how WELL's evidence-based strategies can be leveraged at scale to create healthier, more sustainable workplaces," said Vanessa Orth, Managing Director, Lendlease Investment Management Australia. "IWBI's leadership in shaping global standards has been instrumental in this journey, and we value our collaboration in enhancing the health, productivity and experience of building occupants worldwide."

As leading brands increasingly use WELL to drive annual reporting performance, IWBI has recognized Investing in Health Award winners. These organizations are committed to elevating their WELL achievements, notably HB Reavis in sustainable finance, and Resorts World Sentosa in annual reporting.

"We are honoured to be recognised with the Sustainable Finance Award, which highlights the innovative ways we have integrated WELL standards into our sustainability-linked loans. By making the highest level of WELL Certification for new projects - and the maintenance of existing WELL Certified assets - a core KPI, we are firmly embedding health and well-being into our financial strategy," said Abhishek Parmar, Head of Sustainable Development, HB Reavis. "This recognition affirms our commitment to delivering tangible social and environmental benefits alongside strong financial performance, and we look forward to continuing to advance these goals in the years ahead."

These award-winning organizations will be recognized at WELL 2025, IWBI's global event series featuring regional summits in cities around the world.

For more information about WELL, please visit www.wellcertified.com.

The 2024 WELL at scale leaderboard and awards are based on data from the last completed review cycle of WELL at scale participants through December 31, 2024. Awards are available only to organizations or entities with five or more enrolled locations.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

