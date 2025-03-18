Victory Marine Holdings Corp.: Victory Marine Holdings Signs LOI with Orion SV for Italian-Designed LSV Golf Carts

Italian-Designed, U.S.-Built Luxury EV Golf Carts Set to Redefine the LSV Market

Victory Marine Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:VMHG), a premier provider of luxury yachts and marine products, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Orion SV, an innovative manufacturer of Italian-designed, American-built luxury electric golf carts. This agreement sets the stage for a reverse takeover (RTO), enabling Orion SV to go public in the U.S. and marking a pivotal moment in its mission to revolutionize the low-speed vehicle (LSV) industry with unparalleled design and performance.

"This partnership with Victory Marine Holdings is a transformative step for Orion SV," said Robert Rico, CEO of Orion SV. "Becoming a publicly traded company will accelerate our growth, expand our global presence, and allow us to share our vision of Italian-crafted luxury with enthusiasts everywhere." Orion SV is preparing for the grand opening of its flagship showroom in Miami on July 18, 2025.

Redefining Luxury and Performance

Orion SV's LSV golf carts blend sophistication with cutting-edge engineering, designed by automotive luminaries with pedigrees from Pininfarina and Ferrari. "We're here to shake up the golf cart industry," Rico added. "With Franco Lodato's visionary designs, we're delivering artistry and precision that redefine what an LSV can be." Lodato, a celebrated designer with experience at Pininfarina USA and MIT Labs, infuses Orion's vehicles with aerodynamic elegance and functional beauty. Maurizio Pellegrino, a Ferrari and Fiat veteran, oversees production, ensuring each cart meets the highest standards of quality and durability.

About Orion SV

Inspired by the Orion constellation - a beacon of strength and vision - Orion SV merges Italian design expertise with American manufacturing excellence. Led by a team with over 75 years of combined experience from iconic brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati, the company is setting a new standard for luxury LSVs. Advanced lithium battery technology powers its vehicles, offering extended range, rapid charging, and unmatched reliability for an elevated driving experience.

A Lineup of Luxury and Innovation

Orion SV's offerings include:

• GT Model: A Gran Turismo-inspired EV featuring premium wood accents and bespoke finishes for a refined, sophisticated ride.

• GX Model: An all-terrain powerhouse equipped with a digital dashboard, integrated charging, and smart technology for effortless exploration.

Capturing a Growing Market

The global golf cart market, valued at $1.88 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $3.29 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.4% (Fortune Business Insights). The U.S., commanding 31.2% of the market, drives demand across golf courses, gated communities, and resorts. Innovations like solar power and GPS are fueling growth, according to McKinsey & Company. Orion SV is poised to lead this booming industry with its premium, high-performance LSVs.

A Vision for the Future

Through this RTO with Victory Marine Holdings, Orion SV is establishing itself as a leader in the luxury golf cart market, combining exquisite craftsmanship with forward-thinking innovation.

About Victory Marine Holdings

Victory Marine Holdings (OTC: VMHG) is a premier recreational marine provider dedicated to delivering top-tier products and services. From new and used boats to financing, insurance, documentation, and accessories, Victory offers a seamless, one-stop experience for marine enthusiasts. Explore their inventory at www.victoryyachts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, identifiable by terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," or "will." These statements reflect current expectations but involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors include the ability to secure capital, build infrastructure, navigate competition, and address other risks. Neither Victory Marine Holdings nor Orion SV is obligated to update these statements unless required by law.

