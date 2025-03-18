Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Evalueserve, a leading technology-enhanced managed services firm, will sponsor 2025 Exchange Conference for the first time. This event takes place from Sunday, March 23 to Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. This sponsorship reflects Evalueserve's ongoing commitment to the index and quantitative investment community, where it will share fresh perspectives on optimizing operations and leveraging technology to streamline workflows.

The annual Exchange Conference brings financial advisors and other financial services professionals together for world-class keynotes, career-changing workshops, and valuable networking opportunities. Attendees gain access to thought leaders and experts who unpack the latest market news, practice management innovations, and investment tools.

This multi-day event will welcome hundreds of financial advisors and representatives from asset management firms. It will feature top market and investment experts such as Ian Bremmer and Dr. David Kelly. The conference offers attendees a unique opportunity to expand their professional networks and stay ahead in the industry.

"We are thrilled to sponsor the 2025 Exchange Conference and collaborate with financial advisors and ETF professionals," says Vicky Shukla, Managing Director for Index Services. "This conference provides an ideal platform to share best practices and showcase how our expertise in streamlining index operations can help ETF providers stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market."

"Speed and accuracy are crucial in index operations," adds Dr. Anna Slodka-Turner, Global Leader for Risk and Quant Solutions at Evalueserve. "As the industry grows-driven by trends like passive investing, thematic indices, and private market expansion-we continue to invest in index services and technology that enhance operational efficiency, ensure data integrity, and deliver real-time insights for our clients."

Register for the Exchange Conference here.

About VettaFi LLC / Exchange

VettaFi is a provider of indexing, data & analytics, industry-leading conferences, and digital distribution services to ETF issuers and fund managers. It operates the ETFdb, Advisor Perspectives, and ETF Trends websites, as well as the LOGICLY portfolio analytics platform. Together, these platforms engage millions of investors annually, empowering and educating modern financial advisors and institutional investors. For more information, please visit: www.vettafi.com.

VettaFi is the owner of the annual Exchange conference, where the financial services community comes together for a few days of learning, networking, and fun. For more information about the Exchange conference, please visit: www.ExchangeETF.com.

VettaFi LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit: www.tmx.com.

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve provides technology-enhanced managed services and is a global leader in driving operational efficiency at financial institutions. With 5,000+ experts, Evalueserve is a trusted partner to 30% of the Fortune 1000 and more than 100 financial institutions-including 6 of the world's 10 largest corporate and investment banks, top asset managers and private markets players, and dozens of regional firms in 45+ countries across five continents. The company's deep industry expertise and domain-specific approach to AI and technology have been recognized by leading analysts for accelerating data-intensive processes with high accuracy and reliability, helping financial institutions optimize investment, credit, risk, and other operations.

