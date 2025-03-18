CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market spotlight turned on the interest rate decisions by major central banks including Bank of Japan on Tuesday, Federal Reserve on Wednesday and Bank of England on Thursday. Concerns over recession in the U.S. weighed on market sentiment even as markets waited for the Fed's forward guidance as well as its quarterly economic projections.Wall Street Futures are in negative territory ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision on Wednesday. European benchmarks are trading on a strong positive note. Asian markets also finished trading on a solidly positive note.The Dollar Index recorded mild gains. Bond yields mostly hardened. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East boosted crude oil prices. Gold scaled a fresh peak amidst tariff jitters and recession fears. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 41,741.70, down 0.24% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,653.30, down 0.38% Germany's DAX at 23,391.83, up 1.13% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,716.83, up 0.42% France's CAC 40 at 8,121.15, up 0.58% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,489.15, up 0.80% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,845.42, up 1.20% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,860.40, up 0.08% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,429.76, up 0.11% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,740.57, up 2.46%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0918, down 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.2976, down 0.12% USD/JPY at 149.68, up 0.31% AUD/USD at 0.6368, down 0.25% USD/CAD at 1.4286, down 0.01% Dollar Index at 103.54, up 0.17%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.318%, up 0.28% Germany at 2.8345%, up 1.12% France at 3.510%, up 0.95% U.K. at 4.7420%, up 2.18% Japan at 1.492%, down 0.80%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $71.79, up 1.01%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $68.07, up 1.04%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $3,045.30, up 1.30%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $82,368.70, down 0.89% Ethereum at $1,896.08, down 0.65% XRP at $2.24, down 3.72% BNB at $628.57, up 0.17% Solana at $123.52, down 3.18%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX