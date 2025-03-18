Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18
[18.03.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.03.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|4,805,168.00
|USD
|0
|37,250,972.36
|7.7523
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.03.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,683,662.00
|EUR
|0
|21,919,716.15
|5.9505
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.03.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,952,016.00
|GBP
|0
|20,250,658.69
|10.3742
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.03.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|612,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,159,018.51
|8.4193
