Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Explores XRP Ledger for RWA Tokenization Advisory Services

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS), a company focused on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) for the blockchain, announces it has begun exploring the integration of Ripple's XRP and the XRP Ledger (XRPL) into its regulatory-compliant RWA tokenization advisory business.

This strategic initiative aligns with our established commitment to deploying enterprise-level blockchain solutions, with the XRP Ledger offering substantial advantages for securely and efficiently tokenizing real-world assets while enhancing liquidity and global accessibility within regulatory frameworks.

· Fast and Low-Cost Transactions - XRPL enables near-instant settlement with minimal fees, making it an ideal solution for institutional RWA transfers across global markets.

· Built-in Decentralized Exchange (DEX) - The XRPL's native DEX facilitates seamless trading of tokenized assets, enhancing liquidity for qualified investors and asset owners.

· Regulatory-Friendly and Sustainable - With no energy-intensive mining and a history of compliance-focused development, XRPL provides a stable foundation for institutional adoption and regulatory approval.

Blockchain Advisors

The company also announces the establishment of Silver Scott Advisors, a premier Wall Street advisory firm based in New York City, providing institutional-grade services in regulatory-compliant mining tokenization, with an initial focus on the gold mining industry.

The company is currently conducting due diligence on multiple RWA tokenization opportunities, both in mining and other sectors, to ensure strict adherence to regulatory standards and compliance protocols. Formal announcements regarding strategic partnerships and initial tokenization projects are expected in the near future as projects progress through our final review process. To learn more about our asset tokenization service visit https://silverscottdigital.com/tokenization/

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC:SILS) is a forward-focused holding company accelerating blockchain integration across traditional asset classes. Specializing in private blockchain solutions for institutional-grade tokenization, the company enables fractional ownership models and cryptographic validation of assets through TrustNFT technology. The company acquisition pipeline will target blockchain-enhanced opportunities in healthcare, cleantech, and digital platforms. https://www.silverscottdigital.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/silverscott-blockchain X: https://x.com/silverscottmine Forward Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

