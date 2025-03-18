LA Kings Partner With Make-a-Wish Foundation To Fulfill a Young Fan's Dream

In partnership with Make-A-Wish Foundation, AEG's LA Kings made a lifelong dream come true for 12-year-old Joshua Bauer-Mesa by welcoming him as an honorary member of the team.

Joshua, who is currently in remission after battling cancer, was given the full LA Kings experience when he and his family visited the LA Kings training facility, Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA on March 14, 2025. After watching the team practice, Josh joined the Kings for their official team photo before stepping onto the ice to skate with the players. To solidify his place on the team, he signed a special "contract" with Jake Goldberg, the LA Kings Senior Director of Hockey Operations.

The next day, Joshua and his family attended the LA Kings game against the Nashville Predators at Crypto.com Arena, where he not only watched the team warm-up from the bench, but also geared up to take the ice with the starting lineup. Joshua joined King's mascot Bailey for a 3rd period drum moment with the crowd.

"Welcoming Joshua to the team was an incredibly special moment for all of us. His strength, resilience, and passion for hockey embody everything the LA Kings stand for," said Gabe Gelbard, Manager, Kings Care Foundation. "This experience wasn't just about granting a wish-it was about celebrating Joshua's journey and showing that he's a part of our Kings family forever."

Through their partnership with Make-A-Wish, the LA Kings continue to create unforgettable experiences for fans, proving that hockey is more than just a game - it's a community that supports and uplifts one another.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, empowering them to choose a wish that is unique to them. To learn more about Make-a-Wish Foundation, please click here.



On game day, Joshua geared up to take the ice with the starting lineup.

