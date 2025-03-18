Partnership for High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium Key Step in Development of Next-Generation Technology

Westinghouse Electric Company and Urenco have signed a first agreement for long-term fuel enrichment. Under the agreement, Urenco will provide enrichment of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) to Westinghouse for five years of deployment for the company's next-generation, eVinci microreactor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318221679/en/

Magnus Mori (Head of Advanced Fuels, Commercial at Urenco), Tarik Choho, Alison Poortman (Vice President, Advanced Fuels, Commercial, North America at Urenco), Kallie Metzger, Laurent Odeh, Jon Ball (President, eVinci Technologies, Westinghouse) and Nick Bachmann (Senior Product Manager, Westinghouse)

"This is a key step in building our capabilities to supply advanced nuclear fuels," said Tarik Choho, President of Nuclear Fuel at Westinghouse. "Urenco is a valued supplier of enriched uranium. They will play an important role in providing nuclear fuel for our eVinci microreactor, which is a safe, simple and economical clean-energy solution for a range of industries like remote mining, data centers, and off-grid communities."

"Urenco is committed to powering the nuclear reactors of today and tomorrow with enriched uranium," said Laurent Odeh, Chief Commercial Officer for Urenco. "We are proud to sign this agreement-in-principle with our partner Westinghouse to enable their eVinci microreactor, which will make clean and reliable energy available 24/7 anywhere."

The eVinci microreactor builds on decades of industry-leading Westinghouse innovation to bring carbon-free, safe and scalable energy wherever it is needed for a variety of applications, including providing reliable electricity and heating for data centers, the oil and gas industry, mining operations, remote communities, universities, industrial centers, and defense facilities, and soon the lunar surface and beyond. The resilient eVinci microreactor has very few moving parts, working essentially as a battery, providing the versatility for power systems ranging from several kilowatts to 5 megawatts of electricity, delivered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for eight-plus years without refueling. The technology is factory-built and assembled before it is shipped in a container.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957, and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation make Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318221679/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

media@westinghouse.com