The Ridge RTC today announced a significant expansion of its adolescent mental health treatment facilities, increasing capacity from 32 to 52 beds. This increase in capacity will help address the critical shortage of mental health resources for young people throughout the Northeast region.

The Ridge RTC

The Ridge RTC Expands Capacity to Meet Growing Mental Health Needs Among Adolescents

"We've seen a steadily increasing demand for adolescent mental health services in recent years, and this expansion allows us to meet that growing need," said Randy Clunan, Chief Marketing Officer at The Ridge RTC. "By adding 20 additional beds, we can provide life-changing care to more adolescents and families who are facing mental health challenges."

The expansion comes at a crucial time, as communities across the Northeast continue to experience extended waitlists for adolescent mental health treatment. The additional capacity will help reduce wait times and ensure more young people ages 12-18 can access the care they need when they need it most.

About the Milton Campus

Nestled in the serene landscape of Milton, New Hampshire, The Ridge RTC's campus provides a peaceful therapeutic environment for adolescents. The property features expansive grounds with natural woodlands, walking trails, and views of the nearby mountains, creating a relaxing backdrop for recovery.

The Milton campus combines the benefits of a secluded, natural setting while remaining accessible to families throughout the Northeast. It is positioned within reasonable driving distance from major metropolitan areas, including Boston, Portland, and Manchester.

Comprehensive Care Approach

The Ridge RTC offers evidence-based treatment for adolescents struggling with a variety of mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, trauma, and behavioral disorders. The center's multidisciplinary approach integrates individual therapy, group therapy, family involvement, academic support, and recreational activities to address the whole person.

"Every adolescent deserves access to quality mental health care," said Dustin Wagner, Chief Clinical Officer. "With this expansion, we're reaffirming our commitment to being a resource for families throughout the Northeast who are seeking help for their children."

The expanded facilities are now accepting referrals, with new admissions beginning immediately. Those interested in learning more about The Ridge RTC's programs are encouraged to visit https://theridgertc.com/ .

About The Ridge RTC

The Ridge RTC provides comprehensive mental health treatment for adolescents ages 12 - 18 in a supportive residential setting. Founded on the principles of compassionate care and evidence-based practices, it helps young people develop the skills and resilience needed to overcome mental health challenges and achieve lasting well-being.

Contact Information

Randy Clunan

Chief Marketing Officer

rclunan@altiorhealthcare.com

310-304-0015





SOURCE: The Ridge RTC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire