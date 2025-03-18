John Galt Solutions Congratulates Aurora Parts' Mike Sinkovic, a 2025 Pros to Know Award Recipient

Supply and Demand Chain Executive Recognizes Mike Sinkovic as a Top Procurement Pro

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, congratulates valued customer Mike Sinkovic Director of Procurement at Aurora Parts, on being honored as one of 2025's Pros to Know Award recipients by Supply and Demand Chain Executive. Mike is recognized in the Top Procurement Pros category.

This annual award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

"I am honored to be recognized as one of 2025's Pros to Know," said Mike Sinkovic. "This award reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Aurora Parts. Our team's commitment to supply chain excellence and innovation has made it possible to achieve key milestones, and I look forward to continuing this journey of transformation."

This year's recognition is a testament to Mike's strategic vision and collaboration with his team to drive meaningful change in procurement and supply chain efficiency at Aurora Parts, the leading provider of aftermarket service solutions for heavy-duty commercial trailer equipment in North America. In his role as Director of Procurement, Mike oversees inventory management across Aurora Parts' five distribution centers, ensuring an optimal balance between availability and efficiency. The team's commitment to exceptional service levels reinforces Aurora Parts' reputation as an industry leader.

Over the past year, Mike has spearheaded remarkable achievements, including a 25% reduction in inventory levels while simultaneously driving business growth and improving service levels. A key factor in driving success has been Mike's strategic collaboration with John Galt Solutions to optimize Aurora Parts' use of the Atlas Planning Platform. His efforts to maximize the use of Atlas' capabilities have led to significant enhancements in order cycles, policy values, and system integration. Under his guidance, Aurora Parts' supply chain processes have been elevated to an advanced level, ensuring greater efficiency and resilience.

"Mike's vision and execution have driven remarkable improvements at Aurora Parts, and we are thrilled to see him recognized as a Pro to Know," said Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Product and Industry Solutions at John Galt Solutions. "We are proud to support forward-thinking leaders like Mike in their efforts to modernize and optimize supply chains. His ability to combine technology advancements with hands-on team leadership helps set him apart as an outstanding supply chain professional. We are thrilled to see him receive this well-deserved recognition."

John Galt Solutions is honored to partner with Aurora Parts and to celebrate Mike's recognition for his accomplishments and dedication, as he continues to set a benchmark for the industry.

