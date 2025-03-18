MacPaw Named to Fast Company's List of Most Innovative Companies of 2025

Recognized for one-tap iOS solutions CleanMy®Phone and ClearVPN, MacPaw joins the ranks of notable companies including Duolingo, Bluesky, and YouTube on this year's list

KYIV, Ukraine, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw , known for its innovative iOS and MacOS products trusted by millions, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2025 , a prestigious list recognizing global companies that are moving the needle for business and culture. MacPaw earned the No. 10 standing in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) category , highlighting industry leaders that are spearheading change in their respective fields.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Fast Company, acknowledging our team's commitment to creating user-centric products that help technology work better for humans," said Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and Founder of MacPaw. "As a Ukraine-born company, we have faced unimaginable challenges over the past three years since the outset of the full-scale invasion. Yet, we continue to resist, innovate, and push forward. MacPaw will continue to create products that showcase the creativity and resilience of Ukrainian IT."

This is the second recognition MacPaw has received from Fast Company, with the company being named a Brand That Matters in December 2024. MacPaw was one of six honorees in the "Global Brands" category, which recognized organizations that have fostered profound connections with their audiences. MacPaw was named alongside other notable brands including Canva, Disney, Nvidia, and more on the 2024 list.

Best known for its flagship product CleanMyMac - an all-in-one Mac cleaner and maintenance app - MacPaw develops carefully crafted software that enhances the Mac user experience. Since 2008, the company has created over 10 products spanning productivity, cybersecurity, app discovery, and more. Additionally, MacPaw has recently announced the development of Eney, the company's proprietary "Computerbeing" which will help Mac users navigate their devices more efficiently.

In addition, MacPaw remains firmly committed to supporting Ukraine and has undertaken various initiatives to contribute to recovery efforts through MacPaw Foundation - the company's non-profit organization. Most recently, MacPaw Foundation collaborated with SavED Foundation to restore access to education in war-affected areas of Ukraine. The project was awarded the UN Global Compact Partnership for Sustainability Award in 2024, a testament to the initiative's far-reaching impact. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, MacPaw Foundation has raised over $12 million to support humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

For more information about MacPaw and its products, visit MacPaw's website.

About MacPaw

MacPaw develops and distributes innovative software for macOS and iOS, simplifying users' digital lives worldwide. With millions of users subscribing to its flagship products CleanMyMac and Setapp, MacPaw is also pioneering advancements in AI-driven productivity with Eney, and in cybersecurity with its Moonlock Engine. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary in Boston, MacPaw is a trusted leader in the Mac software ecosystem, with one in every five Mac users having at least one of its products.

Media Contact:

Emma Djordjevic

pr_team@macpaw.com

(617) 851-5675

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644150/MacPaw_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macpaw-named-to-fast-companys-list-of-most-innovative-companies-of-2025-302404777.html