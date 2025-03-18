JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

18 March 2025

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

The Company was notified on 14 March 2025 that due to the completion of a compulsory redemption of Ordinary Shares which took place on 13 March 2025, the following holdings of Ordinary Shares belonging to David Macfarlane (the Chairman of the Company) had reduced as follows:

Compulsory redemption of Ordinary Shares

Holding prior to completion of the redemption: 62,500

62,500 Number of Ordinary Shares redeemed: 6,793

6,793 Price at which the Ordinary Shares were redeemed:US$4.08 per Ordinary Share

Following the compulsory redemption, David Macfarlane beneficially holds a total of 55,707 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

