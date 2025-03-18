Kelin Electric says it plans to raise up to CNY 1. 46 billion ($201. 8 million) through a private placement, with CNY 1. 26 billion allocated for a 1 GW perovskite solar module project in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Kelin Electric said it plans to raise up to CNY 1. 46 billion through a private placement, with CNY 1. 26 billion allocated for a 1 GW perovskite solar module project in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. The remaining CNY 200 million will be used for working capital. The move follows Kelin's earlier progress in perovskite technology, with its subsidiary Hangzhou Keno launching trial production ...

