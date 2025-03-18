LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The pound weakened against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.The pound retreated to 1.2950 against the greenback and 193.81 against the yen, from an early more than 4-month high of 1.3004 and more than a 2-month high of 194.90, respectively.The pound declined to a 1-week low of 1.1389 against the franc.The currency may challenge support around 1.26 against the greenback, 188.00 against the yen and 1.11 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX