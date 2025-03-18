MicroGenDX: Novel Study Demonstrates Important Role of Microbes in Wound Healing

Texas Tech University and MicroGenDX Develop Predictive Model for Wound Healing Using Patient Factors and NGS Results

A groundbreaking study led by MicroGenDX's Caleb Phillips, Ph.D., has developed a predictive model for wound healing based on patient factors and wound microbiome composition. Conducted in collaboration with Texas Tech University and MicroGenDX, the study paves the way for a more personalized approach to wound care by identifying microbial species associated with delayed healing.

It has long been appreciated that chronic wounds commonly have high microbial bioburden, but if and how this bioburden should be addressed in treatment is still debated. In fact, many wound care protocols may not address the bioburden at all. The study analyzed 565 patients with chronic wounds receiving treatment at the Southwest Regional Wound Care Center, a treatment facility that pioneered the microbe-centric approach to wound care. Researchers found that while factors such as smoking and some specific wound characteristics were important, the wound microbiome was the single most important predictor, explaining differences in healing time among patients. Moreover, the model's accuracy was validated on an independent cohort.

"This research represents a major step forward reaffirming and deepening our understanding of how the microbiome influences wound healing," said Jacob Ancira, first author of the study. "Our model effectively predicts healing time using anonymized electronic medical record data, promising a powerful tool for clinicians who need to identify patients that will likely be poor healers."

A key component of this study was MicroGenDX's Next-Generation DNA Sequencing (NGS), which was used to identify the microbial profiles of wound samples. NGS has been shown in previous research to improve wound healing outcomes by providing more precise diagnostic information compared to traditional culture or empiric antibiotic approaches. The study also highlighted an interesting paradox: wounds with known biofilm-forming organisms often healed faster due to the increased attention and treatment they received from physicians.

"Applying latent variable modeling to wound healing opens up new avenues for discovery and lays the foundation for more effective, personalized treatment strategies," said Todd Little, Ph.D., professor at Texas Tech University and study co-author. "The significant role of MicroGenDX's microbial profiling in predicting healing times underscores the value of NGS in wound care."

This study represents a significant step toward precision medicine in wound care, offering clinicians data-driven insights to optimize treatment and improve patient outcomes.

You can read the fully study here, or visit microgendx.com for more information.

SOURCE: MicroGenDX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire