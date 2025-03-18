Tariq Khatri Becomes Once in a Lifetime Influencer! Breaks Marketing World record!! India on road to Digital Glory! Highest Engagement rate ever in History!

Tariq Mushtaq Khatri has rewritten the rules of digital marketing, achieving an unprecedented milestone in cost-efficient influencer advertising. His record-breaking social media ad campaign, executed over 90 days, has set a new global benchmark, proving that Indian digital marketers can deliver unmatched ROI.

This achievement was officially unveiled during a high-profile press conference at the Bombay Press Club on February 28, 2025, where journalists, industry leaders, and marketing professionals witnessed Tariq Khatri's groundbreaking success in real time.

A Campaign That Broke the Internet

Tariq Khatri's high-impact digital campaign, consisting of 183 Meta ads, achieved:

Total Views: 56.6 million

Total Engagements: 25.7 million

Total Reach: 26 million people

Reach Growth: 245.3% increase

Engagement Rate: 99% -a figure rarely seen, even among the world's biggest influencers

Beyond engagement, the campaign shattered cost-efficiency records, demonstrating:

Cost per engagement: INR 16.24 (~ USD 0.19)

Cost per million views: INR 7,370 (~ USD 88)

Total Ad Spend: INR 417,420 (~ USD 5,000)

Public Reaction

Although there was no official announcement from the Indian government yet, Indians took to X and forums celebrating Tariq Khatris's achievement!! Tariq Khatris's world record Headlines were covered by Shiv Sena's official newspaper Saamana and India's topmost News site India today, more than 150 Newspapers in India and internationally have carried the story! Yahoo Finance has also carried the story!

Setting a New Global Standard

When compared with top international influencers, Tariq Khatri's campaign emerges as a game-changer. While global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and MrBeast achieve high engagement, their campaigns require significantly higher investments. Tariq's success proves that Indian digital marketing talent can deliver better engagement at a fraction of the cost.

"This isn't just about breaking records-it's about proving that Indian influencers can compete on the global stage and even outperform the biggest names in terms of efficiency and ROI." - Tariq Khatri

Recognition and Industry Impact

Major Indian news outlets highlighted this achievement as a historic milestone for India's digital marketing sector. Official government recognition is awaited, as India has recently prioritized influencer-driven marketing in its digital economy strategy.

"Tariq Khatri's campaign is a wake-up call for global brands. It proves that smart digital marketing is not about big budgets-it's about strategic execution and audience understanding." - Ravi Malhotra, Chief Digital Strategist, Global AdTech Solutions

Official Submission to Guinness World Records

This landmark achievement has been submitted to Guinness World Records for verification. If recognized, it will be the first-ever world record for cost-efficient influencer marketing, setting a historic precedent in digital advertising.

India's Digital Economy on the Rise

Tariq Khatri's success marks a turning point for India's digital marketing industry, reinforcing the country's position as a global hub for high-ROI advertising. His achievement has the potential to:

Attract international brands to India for cost-effective marketing solutions

Create new opportunities for Indian influencers and digital marketers

Redefine global advertising strategies with data-driven efficiency

"This is just the beginning. I want to empower more Indian creators to reach global heights. India's digital marketing industry is ready to lead the future." - Tariq Khatri

What's Next? Expanding the Impact

Following this historic achievement, Tariq Khatri is set to:

Partner with global brands, offering next-level advertising solutions

Mentor aspiring Indian influencers, helping them dominate the digital space

Scale India's influence in international digital marketing

A Call to Global Brands: The Future is in India

With higher engagement rates and lower advertising costs than Western markets, India is now the most attractive destination for global digital marketing investments. Tariq Khatri's record-breaking campaign is proof that brands can achieve massive impact at minimal cost by leveraging Indian influencer talent. "Tariq Khatri's world record proves that data-driven marketing can rewrite the rules of digital engagement. The future of advertising belongs to those who innovate, and India is leading the charge!" Mayur M. Gunjal (Head of Communication)

Media Acknowledgment & Thank You Note

"We extend our deepest gratitude to all journalists and media professionals who attended the press conference and helped share this historic milestone. Your role in bringing India's digital marketing revolution to the global stage is invaluable."

For further updates, exclusive insights, and upcoming collaborations, connect with Tariq Khatri:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tariq_khatri_aka_prince2/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tariqkhatri2019/?_rdr

Email: tariqk2011@yahoo.com

