OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar declined against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.The loonie fell to 1.4319 against the greenback and 104.22 against the yen, from an early nearly 2-week high of 1.4265 and a 3-week high of 105.03, respectively.The loonie dropped to a 4-day low of 1.5672 against the euro, from an early 8-day high of 1.5565.The currency is poised to challenge support around 1.46 against the greenback, 102.00 against the yen and 1.58 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX